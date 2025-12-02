Air Cambodia spreads its wings

PHNOM PENH, 3 December 2025: Air Cambodia is expanding its network with new flights for the holiday peak season to destinations in Vietnam and China.

The airline launched a new route from Phnom Penh to Fuzhou, China, with three flights weekly as of 26 November.

Services are scheduled on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday using an A320 configured with 181 seats for the three-hour 20-minute flight.

Describing Fuzhou as a city with a “wealth of business, tourism and cultural opportunities, the service is a testament to Cambodia’s strong commitment to providing a wide range of travel options.”

Flight schedule: Phnom Penh (KTI) – Fuzhou (FOC)

K6592 departs Phnom Penh (KTI) at 0945 and arrives in Fuzhou (FOC). (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday).

K6593 departs Fuzhou (FOC) at 0010 and arrives in Phnom Penh (KTI) at 0255. (Monday, Thursday, Saturday).

The airline quotes an all-inclusive one-way fare starting at USD116.

Meanwhile, Air Cambodia identifies new direct services from its home base at Techo International Airport, Phnom Penh, to three destinations in Vietnam — Da Nang, Phu Quoc, and Nha Trang/Cam Ranh.

The airline will launch four weekly flights from Phnom Penh to Vietnam’s holiday island, Phu Quoc, with services scheduled from 27 December 2025 to 28 March, using an A320 with 181 seats. Flights depart on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flight schedule — Phu Quoc (PQC)

K6830 departs Phnom Penh (KTI) at 1100 and arrives in Phu Quoc at 1150.

K6831 departs Phu Quoc (PQC) at 1220 and arrives in Phnom Penh (KTI) at 1310.

Flight schedule — Nha Trang/Cam Ranh (CXR)

K6832 departs Phnom Penh (KTI) at 1355 and arrives in Nha Trang (CXR) at 1540.

K6833 departs Nha Trang (CXR) at 1620 and arrives in Phnom Penh (KTI) at 1855.

The airline operates the route twice weekly, on Tuesday and Saturday, starting 30 December, using an A320.

Flight schedule — Da Nang (DAD)

K6842 departs Phnom Penh (KTI) at 1100 and arrives Da Nang (DAD) at 1310.

K6483 departs Da Nang (DAD) at 1340 and arrives in Phnom Penh (KTI) at 1550.

The airline flies the route three times weekly on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday starting 28 December.

(Source: TTRW/Air Cambodia)