Qatar presents FIFA event packages

DOHA, 2 December 2025: Qatar Airways, the Official Airline Partner of FIFA, offers exclusive travel packages for international fans to experience the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 in Doha.

Taking place until 18 December 2025, the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 will see 16 national teams from across the Arab world compete for regional supremacy in state-of-the-art stadiums that captured global attention during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways. Doha hosts two FIFA soccer cup events this month.

Meanwhile, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025, running 10 to 17 December 2025, will bring together champions from every continent, showcasing elite football on a world stage as the year’s final major tournament.

Qatar Airways is offering fans access to both tournaments through curated Qatar Airways Holidays packages.

Fans booking Qatar Airways holiday packages gain:

Return flights with Qatar Airways to and from Doha;

A choice of four and five-star hotel accommodation;

Match ticket options for category 1 or 2 seats;

Avios and Qpoints on the flights, plus additionally on the total package value.

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 tournament will showcase the region’s best talent, celebrating football, national pride, and the enduring legacy of the beautiful game in the Middle East and North Africa. Organised by FIFA, this is the second successive edition of the tournament hosted in Doha to celebrate the shared heritage and football excellence across the Middle East and North Africa.

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 will bring together the champions from various continental competitions. As the host nation, Qatar will once again welcome elite teams and fans from around the world for a thrilling showcase of international football, reinforcing the country’s reputation for delivering world-class sporting events.

(Source: Qatar Airways)