PAL returns to Sapporo for the winter season

MANILA, 2 December 2025: Philippine Airlines has resumed seasonal direct flights between Manila and Sapporo until 27 March 2026, which will boost travel to Sapporo, the capital city in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido.

PAL’s Airbus A321neo aircraft operates the Manila-Sapporo-Manila route.

Seasonal schedule

Sapporo entices travellers with its rich culinary scene, from signature Sapporo ramen and soup curry to fresh seafood. Known as the Winter Capital, it is recognised for a host of activities beyond its iconic snow festival.

“By re-launching this seasonal route, we are opening a gateway for travellers to experience Philippine Airlines’ world-class service and signature heartfelt hospitality while supporting demand for flights between the two destinations,” said PAL President Richard Nuttall. “The returning service expands PAL’s presence in Japan, boosting connections across the Japan region,” he added.

The route from Sapporo to Manila opens the door for Japanese travellers to explore and experience the Philippines’ culture and warm hospitality.

The direct flights to Sapporo’s New Chitose Airport are scheduled every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday using the airline’s Airbus A321neo aircraft. The 168-seat Airbus A321neo features 12 seats in business class and 156 in economy, with extensive in-flight entertainment and Wi-Fi connectivity.

PAL offers the largest network of destination points and routes between the Philippines and Japan – with nonstop services to Osaka Kansai, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Tokyo Haneda and Tokyo Narita, including direct flights from Cebu to both Osaka Kansai and Tokyo Narita.

(Source: PAL).