Chinese cruise ship homeports in Malaysia

PORT KLANG, Malaysia, 5 December 2025: Malaysia marked a significant milestone last week with the official maiden voyage of MV Piano Land, the first Chinese cruise ship to be homeported in Malaysia.

The vessel’s inaugural sailing was commemorated with a memorable Welcome Reception and Flag-Raising Ceremony held at the Port Klang Cruise Terminal (PKCT).

Photo credit: Hwajing Travel & Tours. From the left: David Sun, Hotel Director MV Piano Land; Captain Hou Rubo of MV Piano Land; Datuk Zainal Abidin Bin Jaafar from Zajas Sdn. Bhd, strategic partner of Jakim; YBhg Dato Eddie Lee, Group Managing Director of Westports Holdings Berhad; Kenny Cheong Ken Lee, Managing Director of Hwajing Travel & Tours; YBhg Dato Azman Shah Mohd Yusof, Chairman of PKCT; YBrs Ean Yong Hian Wah, Chairman of Port Klang Authority; Dato Seri Chan Kong Yew, Chairman & Executive Director of Infinity, Logistics & Transport Ventures Limited; Lee Thai Hung, Deputy Director General (Promotions II) of Tourism Malaysia; YBrs Chua Yee Ling, CEO of Tourism Selangor; YBrs Alvin Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of PKCT.

The debut of MV Piano Land represents a significant step forward in positioning Malaysia as a leading regional cruise hub. It reinforces the nation’s growing prominence in Muslim-friendly and family-oriented cruise travel.

The historic debut represents not only a significant advancement for Malaysia’s cruise tourism ambitions, but also a milestone for China’s home-grown cruise line. The launch of MV Piano Land on its first “overseas homeport” voyage into Southeast Asia represents an important step in showcasing Chinese cultural tourism on the international stage.

As China’s first independently operated luxury cruise ship and the flagship vessel of Astro Ocean Cruise, MV Piano Land’s deployment signifies a transition from domestic operations to broader international exploration.

The birth and upgrade of MV Piano Land reflect China’s independent breakthroughs in cruise development. Originally a European classic named by Queen Elizabeth II, this 70,000-ton luxury cruise ship blends British elegance with Chinese-style service, retaining European ceremonial sophistication while perfectly catering to the preferences of Asian travellers. The result is a premium maritime vacation experience that combines international quality with local warmth, propelling Chinese cruise brands toward greater achievements on the global stage.

Plaque exchanges

A key highlight of the event was the Plaque Exchange Ceremony, a maritime tradition honouring a ship’s first homeport call.

YBhg. Dato Azman Shah Mohd Yusof, Chairman of PKCT, exchanged plaques with Captain Hou Rubo, representing MV Piano Land.

This was followed by YBrs Ean Yong Hian Wah, Chairman of Port Klang Authority, who exchanged plaques with Captain Hou Rubo of MV Piano Land.

“The decision to homeport in Malaysia reflects the deep, long-term partnership between Hwajing Travel & Tours, Astro Ocean Cruise, and PKCT. This collaboration further strengthens Malaysia’s ambition to become ASEAN’s leading gateway for cruise tourism, offering a diverse range of cruise segments and experiences,” said PKCT Chairman YBhg Dato Azman Shah Mohd Yusof.

Hwajing Travel & Tours Managing Director Kenny Cheong added that the arrival of MV Piano Land “reaffirms our commitment to making cruise holidays more accessible and enriching for travellers across Malaysia and Southeast Asia,” as the company celebrates its 36th anniversary.

About MV Piano Land

Operated by Astro Ocean Cruise, a Chinese cruise line founded with the vision of delivering a brand that truly understands the needs and expectations of Asian travellers, MV Piano Land is the brand’s inaugural flagship vessel. Thoughtfully tailored for the regional market, this floating resort blends the sophistication of modern cruising with the comfort and familiarity of Asian sensibilities, delivering a seamless, memorable experience at sea.

With a gross tonnage of 70,000 and a capacity of 1,760 passengers, MV Piano Land features:

880 well-appointed cabins;

Extensive Muslim-friendly selections, as well as Chinese and international fare;

Broadway-style theatre shows and immersive cultural entertainment;

Shopping arcades, wellness centres, and recreational facilities;

Dedicated kids’ clubs and family-friendly programming;

Top-tier amenities, including a fitness centre, spa, and multiple pools.

For more on MV Piano Land’s itineraries, onboard offerings, and sailing dates, contact:

Hwajing Travel & Tours Sdn. Bhd.

Tel: +60 3 9200 2929

WhatsApp: https://wa.link/z6pr5t | https://wa.link/8ul4it | https://wa.link/bikv04.

(Source: Hwajing Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd)