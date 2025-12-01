Air France arrives in Phuket

PHUKET, Thailand, 2 December 2025: Air France has inaugurated a new three-weekly direct flight between Phuket and Paris effective 28 November 2025.

Air France now operates three flights every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday from Phuket, with return flights from Paris on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Photo credit: Air France adds Paris-Phuket flights.

Flights operate with a Boeing B777-200 aircraft equipped with 328 seats (28 in business, 32 in premium and 268 in economy).

Air France General Manager for Southeast Asia & Oceania, Femke Kroese, commented: “Introducing Phuket as our second destination in Thailand this winter offers an opportunity to enhance Air France and KLM’s connectivity in the region, making it even easier for travellers to access this beautiful island with our new direct flight. Air France and KLM together offer 27 weekly flights to Thailand this winter season”.

(Source: Air France)