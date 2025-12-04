LANGKAWI, Malaysia, 5 December 2025: Langkawi is set to welcome a brand-new wave of international travellers with the launch of Batik Air’s first direct flight connecting Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to Langkawi, beginning 14 December 2025.

This milestone route represents a vital step in strengthening tourism links between Central Asia and Malaysia, making Langkawi’s world-renowned beaches, rainforests, and island adventures more accessible than ever.

Photo credit: LADA.

The direct connection reduces total travel time to just six hours, offering travellers a smooth and convenient journey to one of Southeast Asia’s most breathtaking holiday destinations.

This new route is the result of a strategic collaboration between Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), Tourism Malaysia (TM), and Batik Air, demonstrating a joint commitment to elevating Langkawi’s visibility in emerging global markets.

To support and strengthen this new connectivity, LADA hosted a series of business-to-business engagements in Tashkent and Samarkand last month. The sales mission reached out to industry players from both countries, with 16 Langkawi-based tourism businesses participating. The mission drew strong attendance from Uzbekistan, with approximately 130 travel agents in Tashkent and 50 in Samarkand participating in sales and networking sessions. The engagements served as a platform to build partnerships, co-create travel packages, and accelerate interest in Langkawi among Central Asian travellers.

Discover Langkawi — Malaysia’s Island Paradise

Known as the ‘Jewel of Kedah’, Langkawi is a tropical archipelago of 99 islands, each offering its own blend of turquoise seas, powder-soft white-sand beaches, and lush rainforests. The island is home to world-class beach resorts and a warm, welcoming culture rooted in authentic Malaysian hospitality. It’s a destination that offers the perfect balance of adventure, relaxation, and meaningful experiences for families, couples, and groups of friends.

Langkawi is a duty-free island, inviting visitors to enjoy a variety of shopping experiences with unbeatable prices across a wide range of brands.

Blessed with a unique heritage of a 550-million-year-old geological landscape, travellers can explore ancient formations and protected geoparks that make every visit both enriching and unforgettable.

Naturally Langkawi: Expanding International Connectivity

The launch of the Tashkent–Langkawi direct flight supports Naturally Langkawi’s ongoing mission to introduce the island’s rich biodiversity, cultural warmth, and natural wonders to international audiences. With this new route, Langkawi opens its doors even wider to travellers from Central Asia, offering a destination where adventure meets serenity, and where every moment presents the opportunity to create new stories and cherished memories.

Travellers from Uzbekistan can now book seats on Batik Air’s new direct Tashkent–Langkawi service and be among the first to experience the unmatched beauty, warmth, and hospitality of Malaysia’s island paradise.

For more information on Langkawi, visit: Naturally Langkawi.

About Langkawi Development Authority (LADA)

The federal government established Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) to plan, promote and implement development on the island of Langkawi. It was officially established on 15 March 1990, under the Langkawi Development Authority Act 1990 (Act 423) and placed under the authority of the Ministry of Finance. LADA supports community efforts to achieve prosperity for the island destination and its residents, and positions Langkawi as a world-renowned island tourism destination.

(Source: Your Stories — LADA).