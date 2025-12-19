PATTAYA, 19 December 2025: The MT700 ITF Fitz Club Masters Championship, long regarded as one of Asia’s most prestigious tennis events, concluded with record-breaking success, welcoming nearly 250 players from over 40 countries.

This year’s edition, held in late November, reached new heights, with athletes representing every continent — including new participants from Brazil, Jamaica, and Puerto Rico.

Throughout the week-long tournament, spectators were treated to electrifying matches, packed stadiums, and an atmosphere charged with passion, energy, and unforgettable sporting moments. Every round delivered edge-of-the-seat action, reflecting the rising calibre of masters tennis worldwide.

Thanks to the exceptional sportsmanship and commitment of all players, the event once again highlighted the unity and strength of the global tennis community. The tournament was made even more vibrant through the generous support of Supersports, K-Swiss, Carabao, and Vitala, whose contributions elevated the experience for everyone. Players were especially delighted with the outstanding gifts and amenities provided by the sponsors.

One of the most memorable highlights was the Men’s Singles 40+ clash between Vitanart Vathanakul, CEO of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, and Kotaro Noguchi of Japan. The two competitors fought an extraordinary six-hour battle, showcasing sheer grit and high-level skill. Despite both players suffering from cramps, they pushed forward point after point in an intense duel that enthralled the entire crowd. The match remained razor-close throughout before Vitanart emerged victorious in a dramatic finish.

Equally captivating was the Women’s Singles 45+ showdown featuring Thailand’s Miss Sivika Sirisanthana against Brazil’s Thania Melhem in her first appearance. The two athletes exchanged long rallies and hard-fought points, keeping supporters fully engaged until the very last moment. Their match stood out as one of the most spirited encounters of the tournament.

Beyond the thrilling competition, players and families also enjoyed a lineup of exclusive activities and privileges, including a complimentary pool party hosted by Royal Cliff’s CEO. The event featured memorable welcome souvenirs from Supersports and K-Swiss, refreshing signature drinks from Carabao, and professional recovery and physiotherapy services from Vitala. Supersports further enhanced the athlete experience with on-site racquet stringing services for all participants.

Fitz Club, the elite sports centre under the Royal Cliff banner, continues to reinforce its status as a premier destination for both professional and recreational athletes. The centre has welcomed world-class talent over the years, including former ATP stars such as Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, Paradorn Srichaphan, Danai Udomchoke, and Denis Istomin, all of whom have trained on its courts engineered to mirror the playing conditions of the Australian Open.

With a long-standing legacy in competitive sports, Fitz Club has proudly hosted numerous high-profile events, including prestigious Junior and Senior Tennis tournaments, Squash championships, and Table Tennis competitions. This rich history underscores its reputation as one of Thailand’s most established sporting venues. Continuing its commitment to excellence, Fitz Club has further expanded its offerings with upgraded facilities for pickleball, futsal, basketball, and badminton, making it a comprehensive hub for multi-sport athletes and families alike.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, please visit www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub.

(Source: Your Stories — Royal Cliff Hotels Group)