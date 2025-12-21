Finnair to fly to Melbourne daily in 2026

SINGAPORE, 22 December 2025: Finnair expands its long-haul network and starts flights to Melbourne, Australia, on 25 October 2026 by operating a daily service via Bangkok using an Airbus A350 aircraft.

The Melbourne route marks an entirely new destination for Finnair and connects Australia directly to Finnair’s extensive network via the airline’s Helsinki hub.

Photo credit: Finnair. Melbourne flights are scheduled for winter 2026.

“We are very excited to introduce service to a new continent,” says Finnair Chief Revenue Officer Christine Rovelli. “By connecting Helsinki and Melbourne, two cities on opposite sides of the world, we can offer a truly unique bridge between the northern and southern hemispheres. We expect that this new route will appeal to travellers from Europe heading to Australia, as well as Australians exploring northern Europe and beyond.”

The flight will depart from Helsinki shortly after midnight, arrive in Bangkok in the afternoon, and continue to Melbourne after a transit stop in Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK). It will touch down in Melbourne the following morning.

On the return, flights leave from Melbourne in the afternoon, with a stop in Bangkok in the evening, and land in Helsinki early the next day, aligning with Finnair’s first morning departures across Europe. In addition to providing a smooth customer experience, this structure ensures high operational efficiency and effective utilisation of Finnair’s A350 fleet.

Finnair will enjoy fifth freedom rights, allowing it to sell tickets to local passengers travelling on the Bangkok-Melbourne-Bangkok route.

Located on Australia’s southeastern coast, Melbourne is also known as the country’s cultural capital, famous for its food, culture, and sports scene. In addition to being a popular holiday destination, the city has a large European diaspora and a large community of international students and expatriates.

The Melbourne flights opened for bookings on Finnair.com on 18 December, with the first flight scheduled to depart Helsinki on 25 October 2026, subject to government approval.

In addition to Melbourne, Finnair’s 2026 network comprises 93 European destinations, 11 Asian destinations, seven North American destinations, including Toronto, which will feature in the summer 2026 timetable and two destinations in the Middle East.

(Source: Finnair)