Minor Hotels expands Tivoli brand

MADRID, 4 November 2025: Minor Hotels announces the launch of a new Tivoli Hotels & Resorts property in Italy, located in the heart of Puglia, following extensive renovations to the hotel.

Situated in Lecce’s historic centre, on Via Imperatore Augusto, between Piazza Sant’Oronzo and Piazzetta Santa Chiara, the Tivoli Palazzo Risorgimento Lecce is set to open in April 2026.

Photo credit: Minor Hotels. City of Lecce.

Tivoli Palazzo Risorgimento Lecce will feature 45 guest rooms, a restaurant on the ground floor and a lounge bar at the rooftop with breathtaking views of the Cathedral Bell Tower. Guests will also enjoy a wellness area with a pool, treatment rooms, Turkish bath, and a fully equipped gym.

Located within walking distance of key attractions, including the Roman Amphitheatre in Piazza Sant’Oronzo, the Basilica di Santa Croce, and Lecce Cathedral, the new Tivoli Palazzo Risorgimento Lecce offers easy access to beautiful beaches just 20 minutes away by car. The city is well-connected via Brindisi Airport (35-minute drive) and high-speed rail from major Italian cities.

With a journey that dates back to 1933 in Lisbon, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts has expanded from Portugal to Brazil, Qatar, and China, and continues to grow its footprint further in Europe with recent openings in Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands.

(Source: Minor Hotels)