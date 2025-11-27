Airbnb bookings in Thailand surge in H1 2025

BANGKOK, 28 November 2025: Travel to Thailand is on the rise, according to recent data from Airbnb, with nights booked by international guests climbing almost 20% in the first half of 2025 compared to last year.

During the same period, long-term stays rose by around 20% year-on-year, highlighting Thailand’s growing appeal not just for holidaymakers but also for digital nomads, remote workers and travellers seeking extended, immersive stays.

Photo credit: Airbnb Thailand.

This trend reflects a shift towards slower, more meaningful travel, with guests choosing to stay longer, explore new corners of the country, and experience local culture more deeply.

“Thailand’s timeless appeal lies in its balance of vibrant cities, serene beaches, rich culture, and genuine hospitality, qualities that continue to inspire travellers from around the world,” said Airbnb’s Country Head for Southeast Asia and India, Amanpreet Bajaj.

“We’re seeing guests extend their stays and explore beyond the usual tourist trails, discovering emerging gems like Koh Chang and Nonthaburi. This growth not only reflects evolving traveller preferences but also reinforces Airbnb’s role in promoting more sustainable and dispersed tourism across Thailand.”

US and European markets power Thailand’s growth

The US was the top market for international Airbnb visitors to Thailand in H1 2025, with strong growth also recorded from European countries.

France, Germany and the UK lead the surge, recording double-digit growth in H1 2025 when compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, in APAC, Australia continues to drive regional momentum. The top international origin countries for Airbnb guests travelling to Thailand in H1 2025 were:

USA

UK

Germany

France

China

South Korea

Australia

Canada

Singapore

Lesser-known and coastal destinations on the rise

While Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket remain perennial favourites among international travellers, lesser-known coastal cities are rising in popularity. Chang Island saw the largest increase, with international bookings rising by over 70% in H1 2025. Hua Hin and Cha-am also recorded a noteworthy growth as travellers sought quieter, more local experiences.

Screen tourism sparks travel inspiration

Few things spark wanderlust quite like seeing a destination on screen. From sweeping beaches to dramatic cliffs, Thailand’s landscapes have captured the spotlight worldwide, and travellers are now chasing that same magic in real life. Bookings in Samui and Krabi by international guests grew by around 30% respectively in H1 2025, as travellers sought to experience the same backdrop they’ve seen on screen.

(Source: Airbnb Thailand)