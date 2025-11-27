MOVE taps Vietjet flights and fares

KUALA LUMPUR, 28 November 2025: AirAsia MOVE, a regional online travel agency (OTA) platform, has announced a new partnership with GalaxyJoy, the digital lifestyle loyalty platform of Vietnam’s leading investment group, Sovico.

This collaboration enables MOVE to add Vietjet Air’s flight inventory to the MOVE platform, offering more competitive Vietjet Air flight options to travellers across Asean.

From left to right: Nadia Omer, Chief Executive Officer of MOVE and Hoa Lan Huong, Chief Executive Officer of GalaxyJoy.

Through this partnership, MOVE and GalaxyJoy will work closely to provide travellers with more benefits, including attractive flight prices and promotional offers, as well as the ability to earn AirAsia points and SkyPoint for every Vietjet Air booking made through the MOVE platform. This integration further supports MOVE’s continued efforts to enhance the overall travel experience by offering relevant airline ancillaries such as seat selection and baggage options, all within a single platform.

MOVE Chief Executive Officer Nadia Omer commented: “This partnership enables us to add award-winning Vietjet Air’s flights into our platform, and we look forward to sharing Vietjet Air’s extensive route network with MOVE’s 15 million monthly active users.”

GalaxyJoy Chief Executive Officer Hoa Lan Huong shared: “As the developer and operator of Vietjet Air’s loyalty programme Vietjet SkyJoy, we are delighted to play a bridging role in connecting Vietjet’s extensive flight network with MOVE, one of the region’s leading online travel platforms.

“This collaboration represents a significant step for GalaxyJoy in expanding its regional partnerships across ASEAN. By integrating Vietjet Air’s flight inventory into the MOVE platform, travellers across ASEAN will now enjoy easier access to Vietjet’s expanding route network, competitive fares and loyalty programme.”

(Source: MOVE)