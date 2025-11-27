Hong Kong Airlines codeshares with Turkish

HONG KONG, 28 November 2025: Hong Kong Airlines has expanded its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines to strengthen its international route network further.

Building upon their existing cooperation, the two airlines have extended their codeshare arrangement to include Hong Kong Airlines’ services to Australia.

Turkish Airlines and Hong Kong Airlines upgrade codeshare agreement.

Passengers will now enjoy enhanced connectivity via Hong Kong, with seamless access to Sydney and Melbourne — two of Australia’s major cities — for a smoother one-stop travel experience.

Under the new agreement, Hong Kong Airlines places its “HX” code on Turkish Airlines flights between Hong Kong and Istanbul. In parallel, Turkish Airlines adds its “TK” code to Hong Kong Airlines-operated flights connecting Hong Kong with Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Sydney, and the upcoming Melbourne service scheduled to commence in December 2025.

Hong Kong Airlines Executive Vice President Louis Li said: “Istanbul is one of the world’s most historic and dynamic metropolises, as well as a key gateway to Europe. Since we established our codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines in 2018, our collaboration has become tighter, enabling Hong Kong Airlines passengers to connect conveniently through Istanbul to destinations across Europe, while Turkish Airlines travellers can easily transfer via Hong Kong to major cities across Asia, including Japan and Thailand. The codeshare partnership not only deepens our business relationship but also enhances the overall travel experience for our customers.”

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated: “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Hong Kong Airlines, building on Hong Kong’s role as a key gateway in Asia and offering travellers even greater convenience and choice across our networks. This collaboration further connects Türkiye with Asia and beyond, reflecting our shared commitment to seamless global travel.”

(Source: Hong Kong Airlines)