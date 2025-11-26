Active Escapes: Run, Bike, Hike in New Zealand

SINGAPORE, 27 November 2025: Tourism New Zealand invites travellers to experience a renewed sense of energy, purpose and connection through the country’s extraordinary landscapes and world-class active adventures.

With global demand for nature-led, wellness-driven travel at an all-time high, New Zealand stands out as the ultimate destination for Active Escapes – where every journey sparks discovery, and every trail leads to your best self.

Photo credit: Tourism New Zealand.

Across Aotearoa New Zealand, visitors can explore more than 1,555 walking and hiking tracks, 11 iconic Great Walks, and 23 Great Rides, weaving through wild coastlines, ancient forests, volcanic valleys, and alpine peaks. Whether joining a world-class running event, cycling through vineyards or taking a quiet morning walk, travellers can move at their own pace through landscapes rich with cultural heritage and natural wonder.

Global Trends, Local Magic

Travellers today increasingly seek destinations that offer meaningful, active and wellness-led experiences that blend challenge with restoration:

● 94% now weave wellness and activity into their journeys (Virtuoso Luxe Report 2024).

● 77% prioritise the right experience over cost, seeking “transformative, once-in-a-lifetime adventures” (Amex 2024).

● 60% plan trips around entertainment or sports – including running, cycling and walking (Amex 2025).

● 70% of Millennials & Gen Z view the journey itself – hiking, cycling, walking – as important as the destination (Travel Weekly 2025).

With its diverse trails, deep cultural stories and breathtaking scenery, New Zealand delivers the perfect combination of movement, nature and meaning.

Year-round world-class running events

New Zealand’s trails are designed for every traveller, from beginners and families to seasoned adventurers. Gentle coastal walks, lakeside loops and beginner-friendly cycling tracks offer accessible options for all ages. Moderate adventurers can enjoy half-day hikes, vineyard trails and forest paths. At the same time, experienced runners and hikers will find multi-day treks and technical trail races that offer unforgettable achievements in dramatic landscapes.

All tracks are well signposted and maintained, suitable for solo travellers, groups of friends or multi-generational families. Travellers can choose guided experiences to gain cultural and ecological insight, or embark on independent journeys at their own pace. In New Zealand, Active Escapes truly offer something for everyone – from families on a stroll to first-timers tackling their first 10km, or elite athletes chasing their next personal best.

New Zealand’s running calendar draws elite athletes, passionate beginners, and curious first-timers from around the world. The highlights include:

● Hawke’s Bay Marathon | 16 May 2026: Set in New Zealand’s renowned food and wine region, the ASICS Hawke’s Bay Marathon leads runners through vineyards, orchards, coastal paths and quiet country roads on a mostly flat, scenic course. With distances ranging from the full marathon to a kids’ dash, it offers options for all ages and abilities. The race culminates at the iconic Elephant Hill Estate & Winery, where the Finish Line Festival brings together live entertainment, local food and award-winning wines for a celebratory end to the day. Secure your spot at the Hawke’s Bay Marathon here and run through the heart of New Zealand’s food and wine country.

● Race Tekapo | 19 September 2026: Set in the heart of Lake Tekapo, this destination race offers stunning lake and mountain views, unique alpine courses and access to the famed International Dark Sky Reserve. With seven race distances, there’s something for every trail lover. Enjoy the vibrant race-day atmosphere, then unwind in local hot pools or explore the region’s snowy peaks for the perfect active escape. Discover the full Race Tekapo experience and register here today.

● First Light Marathon – Tairāwhiti Gisborne | January 2027: Be the first in the world to greet the sun at this truly one-of-a-kind coastal marathon. Held in Gisborne – the first city in the world to welcome the sunrise – the course traces Māori land, historic sites, rolling hills, celebrated chardonnay country and the stunning Pacific coastline. Deep Māori heritage and kōrero are woven throughout the experience, and runners are welcomed with warm Tairāwhiti hospitality. Stay tuned for updates on the First Light Marathon here to be part of this unforgettable sunrise experience.

These races are part of a thriving year-round calendar of active experiences, complemented by Great Walks, Great Rides, and hundreds of day hikes suitable for all fitness levels. Options range from guided tours that enrich journeys with cultural storytelling to independent adventures for travellers who prefer flexibility and self-paced exploration.

To explore the full list of New Zealand’s world-class running, walking, hiking & biking events & experiences, visit www.newzealand.com/int/campaign/active-escapes/

(Source: Tourism New Zealand)