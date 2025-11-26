Cebu Pacific launches A330neo flights to Bohol

MANILA, 27 November 2025: Cebu Pacific has launched its A330neo flights to Bohol-Panglao International Airport, further enhancing connectivity to the island province.

The 459-seat aircraft operates daily between Manila and Bohol, allowing more Filipinos and international travellers to experience the island province’s natural attractions and wildlife.

Photo credits: Photo Bin and Panglao – Bohol Plane Spotter

To celebrate this milestone, the maiden A330neo flight was greeted with a water cannon salute upon landing at Bohol-Panglao International Airport, symbolising the beginning of a new chapter for CEB’s operations in the province.

Bohol Governor Erico “Aris” Aumentado welcomed the arrival of the A330neo in a ceremony held at the airport.

“The first A330neo flight marks a new chapter for Bohol Panglao International Airport,” said Aumentado. “This achievement strengthens our tourism, boosts our economy, and showcases what collaboration can accomplish.”

Currently, CEB operates A330neo flights to Cebu, Davao, General Santos, and Puerto Princesa, as well as several international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

(Source: CEB)