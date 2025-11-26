Four Seasons Yachts unveils 2027 Med season

SINGAPORE, 27 November 2025: Four Seasons Yachts is preparing for its second Mediterranean season in 2027, unveiling 33 voyages and more than 40 new ports of call, including the introduction of Egypt to the destination list.

From March to November 2027, the season marks an evolution of the Mediterranean offering for Four Seasons Yachts, with no repeated itineraries from the inaugural year. Guests will venture to more than 40 new ports of call, including Portugal’s storied city of Lisbon and the refined coastal enclaves of Rimini, Zakynthos, and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, while also returning to highlights of the 2026 season, such as the Greek Islands and the historic city of Athens.

Three new voyages will feature Egypt, offering rare access to many sought-after sites. This includes two distinct seven-night voyages through the Eastern Mediterranean, along with a 14-night Grand Mediterranean journey that combines both itineraries for guests seeking a deeper and more immersive exploration. Each itinerary features strategic overnights, allowing travellers to venture further into Egypt and experience the Valley of the Kings, the Pyramids of Giza and the region’s most storied shores.

Shorter voyages

For 2027, Four Seasons Yachts expands its offering of five-night voyages, allowing guests to explore the Mediterranean’s most captivating regions more deeply throughout the journey. These shorter voyages combine marina days in clear-water anchorages with intimate harbour calls accessible only to vessels of this scale. Highlights of these itineraries include the Greek Isles featuring Santorini and Hydra; the Adriatic featuring Croatia; the Rivieras featuring Sardinia and Monte Carlo; the Rivieras featuring Saint-Tropez and Portofino; and the Greek Isles featuring Antiparos and Mykonos, each presenting a distinct expression of the Mediterranean’s varied coastal landscapes.

Expanded overnight stays and yacht-only harbours

Within the new collection of journeys, 27 ports will include overnight stays, offering unhurried access to destinations that reveal their character after dusk. Several of these overnight stays will be in new ports for Four Seasons Yachts, including Egypt, Casablanca, Morocco; Cadiz, Spain; Bodrum and Marmaris, Turkey; and Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

