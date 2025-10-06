Tourism Malaysia scales up promotions

PUTRAJAYA, 7 October 2025: Tourism Malaysia hosted the Global Tourism Meet 2025, an international tourism business event set to become a pivotal annual gathering.

The event brought together 600 international buyers and 100 media representatives from around the world to meet 400 Malaysian sellers, including hoteliers, travel agents, airlines, and a diverse range of tourism products.

Photo credit: Tourism Malaysia. Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, YB Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, opened the event.

Hosted 1 to 3 October 2025 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, the three-day programme strengthened Malaysia’s position as a preferred travel destination while paving the way for Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), where the nation targets 47 million international visitor arrivals.

Throughout the event, delegates will have the opportunity to attend business-to-business (B2B) sessions, high-impact networking events, strategic business matching activities, and familiarisation trips (FAM Trips). These experiences are well-crafted to provide greater exposure to Malaysia’s rich and diverse offerings, encompassing captivating cultural experiences, breathtaking eco-tourism adventures, exquisite gastronomy, and thrilling adventure travel.

Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, YB Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, underscored the event’s significance: “Global Travel Meet 2025 is more than just an event; It is a platform where ideas are transformed into action. This event stands as a vital catalyst in igniting renewed energy and driving strong momentum into the year ahead through the collective efforts of government, industry players, and partners in realising our ambitious goals for VM2026.”

With the strong support of Malaysian-based carriers such as Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, and Batik Air, Global Travel Meet 2025 was organised through close collaboration with key tourism associations, including the Malaysia Inbound Chinese Association (MICA) and the Malaysian Indian Tour & Travel Association (MITTA), alongside other vital corporate partners.

In 2024, Malaysia welcomed 38 million international visitor arrivals — a 31.1% increase compared to 2023, and an 8.3% rise over pre-pandemic 2019 levels. Our top visitor-generating markets included Singapore, Indonesia, China, Thailand, Brunei, India, the Philippines, South Korea, Australia, and Chinese Taipei.

This encouraging momentum has continued into 2025. From January to July alone, Malaysia received 24.5 million international visitors, marking a substantial 16.8% increase over the same period last year.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)