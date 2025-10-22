KUALA LUMPUR, 23 October 2025: The MATTA Malaysia Pickleball Grand Slam, held from 13 to 19 October at Pikabol, Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia’s pickleball powerhouse, presented a total cash prize pool of up to MYR100,000 to the winners.

On 18 October 2025, MPG 2025 held a special “Meet & Dink” appreciation session attended by YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim bin Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts, Sarawak.

His presence and strong support reflect a shared commitment to positioning Malaysia — and Sarawak in particular — as a vibrant sports tourism hub where the passion for travel meets the spirit of play.

The MPG2025 attracted more than 800 players and 26 teams from both Peninsular and East Malaysia, as well as international participants representing 10 countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, India, Vietnam, and the United States.

MATTA recognises that sports tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, offering substantial potential for boosting local economies, promoting destinations, and enabling cultural exchange.

MATTA President Nigel Wong.

“The MPG 2025 was envisioned to harness the power of sports tourism and position Malaysia as a vibrant hub for wellness and active living. We identified Pickleball as more than just a sport. It is a bridge between generations, a celebration of movement, and a drive of community through travel,” said MATTA President Nigel Wong.

Through this event, MATTA showcases Sarawak’s strength as a host for both competitive and leisure sports, unites communities, promotes active living, and enhances Malaysia’s image as an exciting and welcoming destination for sports lovers worldwide.

MPG2025 acknowledged the support of Ministry of Tourism, Arts, And Culture Malaysia (MOTAC), Ministry of Youth Sports & Entrepreneur Development Sarawak (MYSED), Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP), Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MYCEB), BE Sarawak, WAK Festival, The Podium Project, Malaysia Pickleball Association (MPA), Sarawak Pickleball Association (SPA) and Kuching Pickleball Association (KPA).

MPG2025 also thanked Umobile as the Official Platinum Sponsor, RHB Bank Berhad, WTK Holdings Berhad and HotelPlanner as the Gold Sponsors; Grab, Zeitgeist Inspira Technologies and Selkirk Sports Malaysia as the Silver Sponsors; Facolos as the Official Pickleball Ball Sponsor and Somersby, F&N, Sportsdeal, Pikabol, Meritin Hotel and BW Cleaning Services as the Supporting Sponsors.

“As the event took shape, it became evident that MPG 2025 marks the birth of a new tradition, one that champions healthy competition and embodies the unity and spirit that define our nation. This is just the beginning of something truly special. We look forward to another MATTA Malaysia Pickleball Grand Slam next year,” Wong added.

(Source: MATTA)