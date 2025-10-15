MULU, Sarawak, 16 October 2025: After inspiring audiences in Kuala Lumpur and Osaka, Serumpun Sarawak returned to its birthplace, deep within the UNESCO World Heritage rainforest of Mulu, for an extraordinary convergence of nature, heritage, and hyperlocal flavour.

Hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP) and the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), this event marked another chapter in a global journey that has carried Sarawak’s stories across borders — now returning to the land and communities that inspired it.

From the left, YBhg Dato Sri Haji Wan Lizozman Wan Omar (State Financial Secretary), YB Dato Dennis Ngau (Chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board), YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak), Che Puan Besar Kalsom Abdullah, and Datu Sherrina Binti Hussaini (Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak) at “The Serumpun Salon: Conversations in the Rainforest.” The session explored how Sarawak’s Indigenous wisdom aligns with global ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) frameworks, highlighting community-based practices as models for regenerative tourism.

Set against the lush backdrop of Mulu Marriott Resort & Spa, Serumpun Sarawak: Mulu Edition introduced guests to an intimate rainforest experience themed “We Are Nature, Nature Is Us — Everything is Everything.”

The programme united Sarawak’s Indigenous communities, culinary artisans, and creative practitioners in a showcase that reaffirmed the state’s position as a global leader in sustainable cultural tourism and regenerative storytelling.

“Serumpun Sarawak’s return to Mulu is symbolic; it brings the world home to Sarawak’s living heritage,” said Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor. “Through this initiative, we celebrate Sarawak not only as a destination of natural wonders but as a source of wisdom — where culture, cuisine, and conservation are inseparable. It is a reminder that sustainability begins with respect: for people, for place, and for purpose.”

Every detail of Serumpun Sarawak in Mulu embodied the principle of hyperlocalisation, reinforcing STB’s commitment to responsible tourism that uplifts communities while preserving the integrity of the environment. Ingredients were foraged from nearby rivers and forests, table décor was sourced directly from nature, and culinary practices reflected traditional wisdom adapted to contemporary sustainability standards.

A curated showcase of Sarawak’s inspiring indigenous artisans and social enterprises, highlighting craftsmanship and storytelling as vehicles for cultural preservation. Featured participants include representatives from The Tuyang Initiative, CHASS, Earthlings Coffee, Dayak Lore, Penang Basket, Awing, Bera Adam Ba’kelalan, and Savo.

The programme featured leadership salons, cultural showcases, and immersive dining experiences, each curated to illustrate the harmony between Sarawak’s biodiversity and its multicultural heritage. At the heart of the experience was a seven-course gastronomic journey curated by Chef James Won, in collaboration with Sarawak’s Indigenous food custodians. Each dish represented a dialogue between modern culinary innovation and ancestral memory, inspired by the collective wisdom of Sarawak’s 34 ethnic communities.

Ingredients such as rainforest botanicals, freshwater produce, and traditional ferments were transformed into fine dining expressions of Sarawak’s terroir, rooted in sustainability and respect for the land.

The experience was narrated by Prof Gerard Bodeker, whose reflections on the medicinal and therapeutic properties of Sarawak’s native ingredients deepened the evening’s connection between wellness, ecology, and culture.

The ‘Serumpun Salon: Conversations in the Rainforest’ explored how Sarawak’s Indigenous wisdom aligns with global sustainability frameworks such as ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance).

Panellists Joanne Flinn (Founder of the ESG Institute) and other thought leaders highlighted how Sarawak’s community-based practices, from traditional agriculture to food preservation, serve as models for responsible and regenerative tourism.

The showcase featured Sarawak’s most inspiring indigenous artisans and social enterprises, curated to highlight craftsmanship and storytelling as vehicles for cultural preservation.

Among them were The Tuyang Initiative, CHASS represented by Datin Dona Drury Wee and Chef Laura Sim Bara, Earthlings Coffee, Dayak Lore, Penang Basket, Awing, Bera Adam Ba’kelalan, and Savo — each embodying Sarawak’s creativity and its evolving cultural economy.

A standout moment of the evening was the performance of Ilun Kuai, the official theme song of Serumpun Sarawak, performed by Adrian Jo Milang and co-created with Zee Avi, Raja Farouk, and the Atlas Collective team, a profoundly moving reflection of Sarawak’s soul through rhythm, voice, and ancestral memory.

For STB, Serumpun Sarawak represents more than a cultural showcase; it is a living archive of Sarawak’s identity, proving that sustainability, culture, and creativity can coexist as drivers of inclusive growth.

By returning to Mulu, the journey reconnected its global audience to the rainforest that sustains Sarawak’s people and spirit. From the forests to the rivers, Serumpun Sarawak stands as a powerful testament to Sarawak’s vision of tourism that heals, honours, and inspires.

For more information on Sarawak, visit: https://www.sarawaktourism.com/web/home/index/.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)