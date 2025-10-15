Agoda’s guide for romantic holidays

SINGAPORE, 16 October 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda has released a list of the most romantic destinations in Asia for those planning a marriage proposal.

With their natural beauty and grandeur, these destinations offer an ideal backdrop for new beginnings, perfect for marking an unforgettable chapter in a couple’s love story.

Photo credit: Masalaweds: A leading source for Thailand’s wedding scene, focusing on the Indian market. Visit: MasalaWeds.

Here’s Agoda’s curated list of the top romantic destinations for proposals in Asia.

Sapa, Vietnam

With its lush terraced rice fields and misty mountains, Sapa offers a unique and breathtaking backdrop for a proposal. The region’s rich cultural heritage and stunning vistas provide an epic and romantic setting for couples looking to start their journey together.

Koh Lipe, Thailand

Known as the “Maldives of Thailand,” Koh Lipe offers crystal-clear waters and stunning coral reefs. This island paradise is perfect for couples seeking a serene and intimate setting. The breathtaking sunsets and secluded beaches make it an ideal spot for a romantic proposal.

Nami Island, South Korea

Famous for its tree-lined avenues and scenic views, Nami Island is a perfectly romantic escape for two. The island’s enchanting paths and cultural charm create a magical setting for a proposal, especially during the cherry blossom season or the vibrant autumn months.

Karuizawa, Japan

Nestled in the mountains, Karuizawa is a charming town known for its beautiful autumn foliage and tranquil hot springs. Its picturesque landscapes and cosy atmosphere set a timelessly romantic scene, making it a perfect place to ask the big question.

Labuan Bajo, Indonesia

As the gateway to the Komodo National Park, Labuan Bajo is a destination for adventure-loving couples. The stunning marine life, pristine beaches, and dramatic landscapes make it a captivating spot for a proposal, offering both romance and excitement.

Agoda Senior Vice President, Supply, Andrew Smith shared: “Every proposal deserves a backdrop as beautiful as the love story it celebrates. From secluded beaches to serene mountain towns, Asia’s romantic destinations add a touch of magic to every moment. At Agoda, we love helping couples create these unforgettable experiences with our great deals on accommodations, flights, and activities.”

(Source: Agoda)