BANGKOK, 22 October 2025: The festive season is a precious time to come together and create timeless memories with our loved ones. This year, Centara Hotels & Resorts invites families and couples to leave the winter chill behind and infuse their celebrations with the warmth and charm of Asian hospitality. Centara sets the stage for truly spectacular Christmas and New Year vacations with a curated collection of hotels and resorts in dream destinations across this exotic region, from dynamic cities to idyllic islands.



End-of-Year City Breaks in Bangkok



Bangkok brings big city energy to every end-of-year escape. At Centara Grand at CentralWorld, the iconic landmark in the beating heart of the Thai capital, guests can feel the excitement of Christmas and New Year high above the crowds. From exquisite Spanish flavours and DJ-fueled parties at UNO MAS, extravagant gala dinners with 360-degree views at Red Sky, and glamorous evenings at CRU Champagne Bar, this is an unforgettable way to ring in 2026.

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao will transport festive revellers to the “Seven C“linary Wonders” of the world this December, with exquisite buffet dinners and tempting Thai street food at Chatuchak Café. Then, as the New Year draws near, Blue Sky Rooftop Bar & Restaurant provides a breathtaking backdrop for a sparkling countdown party beneath a starry sky.



Christmas Carnivals Infused with the Spirit of Phuket



With a string of crescent-shaped sandy bays lapped by turquoise seas, Phuket perfectly captures the tropical essence of Thailand. Centara Karon Resort Phuket, the newly reimagined beachfront haven, will stage a magical Moonlit Christmas Eve Dinner, a poolside Christmas Brunch with Santa, and a dazzling “Red Carnival” New Year’s Eve at Escape Pool Club, with magic shows, stilt walker parades and live music.



For an indulgent and immersive winter sun vacation, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket will host a season to remember among its lush jungles, rippling pools and water park. Discover a full festive calendar of activities, including alfresco dinners and beachside brunches, culminating with a spectacular countdown party with live shows, fireworks and much more!



Pulsating Festive Getaways in Pattaya

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya is a Lost World-themed wonderland for all ages this holiday season.

The Thai resort town of Pattaya pulses with energy and excitement, day and night, which makes it the perfect place to enjoy a fun-filled festive season. Families can turn moments into memories at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. This extraordinary Lost World-themed destination will showcase a fantastic array of activities throughout December, from a sizzling Churrasco evening under the stars on the night before Christmas.

Inspiring Island Escapes in Koh Samui



Koh Samui is blessed with barefoot style and sophistication. At Centara Reserve Samui, the luxurious storytelling retreat, loved ones can experience “Heaven “and Earth” with exquisite white & gold celebrations that reflect the island’s charm. Salt Society, which blends the upbeat vibe of a beach club with the understated elegance of a seafront restaurant, sets the scene for a celestial Christmas Eve dinner, a vibrant Christmas Day brunch, a heavenly New Year’s EYear’srée, and an exclusive after-party on the soft, sandy beach, creating golden moments that linger long in the memory.

A stunning firework celebration at Centara Reserve Samui.

Festive Magic in a Maldivian Paradise



For a truly unforgettable festive season, couples and families can swap the sharp chill of winter for the powder-soft beaches and crystal-clear lagoons of the Maldives. At Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, the five-star island oasis, “Crystal“and Champagne” set the tone for enchanting experiences. Celebrate Christmas with a glittering gala dinner, as Santa lands on the sandy shore, then feel the beat of boduberu drums and participate in creative workshops. As the sun dips beneath the horizon on 31 January, usher in 2026 with a gala dinner, cocktail party and fireworks.



Across the bridge at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, the vibrant underwater-themed resort, all ages can feel the magic of a tropical festive getaway. Stay inspired with exciting activities and family competitions, or unleash your creativity with DIY crafts. As night falls, the energy levels rise with BBQs, themed dinners, lavish festive meals, and live mixology competitions. Young guests can also keep the fun alive with cosy pyjama parties, movie nights, gaming challenges and more, before 2025 ends with a “Mirage “arrival celebration.”



For an inspiring holiday season reimagined through a local lens, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, Maldives, The Centara Collection envelops guests in the cultural warmth of the Indian Ocean. From Maldivian folk tales and beachfront yoga to bountiful buffet dinners with local and global flavours, an island-style countdown party on New Year’s Eve.

Sweet Mirage Memories in Dubai

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai sets the stage for a heart-warming family Christmas, including kids’ activities.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai unwraps a season of family fun and winter wellness. From seaside Santa parades and fantastic feasts at Suan Bua, UNO MAS, and Sands, to a glamorous New Year’s Eve Dinner by the beach, bursting with live performances, this is a time to bring the whole family together. For guests seeking a festive glow-up, Candy Spa lets little ones indulge in sugar-coated pampering, while grown-ups unwind with soothing treatments at Spa Cenvaree.



Elevated Festive Dining in Osaka



Foodies who want to elevate their festive dining can head to Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, which soars high above the streets. Indulge in excellent gastronomy at this five-star hotel’s restaurants and bars, from bountiful Christmas buffets at Suan Bua and Embassy of Crab, to luxurious French menus crafted from the finest ingredients at KUNSEI, and premium chargrilled steaks at WhiskeyNova.



Heartfelt Family Moments in Mui Ne, Vietnam



At Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne, families can embark on a magical festive journey, filled with heart-warming dining experiences and enchanting activities for parents and kids alike. Little ones can make a splash at the “Explore“Explorer’s underwater ark, and loved ones can come together at a series of exciting culinary occasions, including Santa’s BBQ Party and dramatic buffet dinners! The spirit of togetherness can be savoured on New Year’s Eve with a handcrafted high tea at Familia Lounge – the perfect way to end the year with your special someone.



For more information and to create ultimate Christmas and New Year celebrations with Centara, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

