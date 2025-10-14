KUCHING, 15 October 2025: The inaugural Legacy Event Advocacy Policy (LEAP) Summit concluded last week with the landmark adoption of the Borneo Legacy Declaration.

This pivotal document is set to redefine the global business events industry by establishing a universal yet locally adaptable framework for measuring and advocating for long-term, positive legacy impact beyond just economic returns.

Policy makers and industry leaders will collaborate to strengthen the impact of business events.

Organised by The Iceberg, presented by the Joint Meetings Industry Council and powered by Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), the LEAP Summit brought together government leaders, international policymakers, and industry captains from around the world to address how business events can be strategically leveraged to drive progress in social, economic, and environmental areas.

A new benchmark for global impact

The Borneo Legacy Declaration is the culmination of these discussions, formalising a shared global commitment to placing legacy at the core of event planning and delivery. Its key aims include:

Advocacy for Legacy: To elevate the conversation around business events from transactional revenue generation to strategic, long-term national and global development tools

Universal Standard: To adopt a common framework that is adaptable and practical for destinations and organisations to measure impact.

Policy Integration: To encourage governments and industry bodies to integrate legacy-driven criteria into their funding, procurement, and policy-making for business events.

Datu Hii Chang Kee chaired the LEAP Summit.

“Measurement must evolve, sustainability must be mandatory, and business events must be recognised as instruments of policy that drive skills, collaboration, investment, and national transformation,” stated Datu Hii Chang Kee, Deputy Sarawak State Secretary (Operation), Acting Chairman of BESarawak, and Chairman of the LEAP Summit. “The successful conclusion of the LEAP Summit and the subsequent declaration reinforce Sarawak’s position as the legacy capital of business events in Malaysia and Borneo, championing a model of growth that is both prosperous and profoundly responsible.”

“Sarawak intends to witness the transformation of the business events sector and to demonstrate its importance across all industries,” said Amelia Roziman, CEO of BESarawak. “By creating and supporting the LEAP Summit, we are sharing a bigger vision with the world — one that encourages collaboration and amplifies impact. The more we come together, the stronger the global business events community becomes.”

“Transformation cannot happen without the right policy framework. The government’s support is essential in embedding legacy and sustainability into the DNA of business events. We are glad to see the industry taking this forward, championing initiatives that reflect both national goals and global impact,” said Gary Grimmer, Executive Chairman of GainingEdge and summit moderator.

The Iceberg founder and producer, and co-moderator of the summit, James Latham, stated that “The LEAP Summit was a powerful platform for dialogue and unity. The declaration stands as proof that when government and industry leaders collaborate, we can chart a clear, shared path towards a more resilient and purpose-driven future.”

The Declaration’s principles are closely aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and are designed to complement local development strategies. The Declaration also calls for business events to be recognised as a full-fledged industry sector.

The LEAP Summit brought together policymakers, influencers, and industry leaders from Australia, Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Malaysia.

For more information on BESarawak, visit: Business Events Sarawak.