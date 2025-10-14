Air India Express: ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’

DELHI, 15 October 2025: Air India Express has unveiled one of the Indian aviation industry’s most extensive brand campaigns — ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’.

The campaign comes at a defining moment for the airline, which now connects 60 destinations across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, with a fleet of 115 aircraft, including 50 new planes.

Photo credit: Air India Express.

Conceptualised in collaboration with the Omnicom Advertising Group (OAG) and directed by filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, the campaign reflects Air India Express’ evolving brand narrative, which is rooted in the warmth of Indian hospitality and meaningful travel.

At the heart of the campaign is a film that follows a free-spirited traveller exploring diverse destinations within India and beyond. Immersing herself in local cultures, gestures and flavours, she embodies the spirit of every curious explorer, spontaneous flyer, and seeker of stories. The protagonist represents a growing tribe of individuals seeking to discover and define themselves through their travel and experiences. Through her eyes, Air India Express steps beyond facilitating transportation, towards emerging as an enabler of experiences and meaningful connections between people, places and cultures.

The campaign, launched in leading newspapers across India, will run across TV, cinema, and digital platforms, as well as magazines and outdoor advertising in airports and major cities across the country. Content collaborations across social media will also support it.

For more on the campaign, visit www.youtube.com/@AirIndiaX