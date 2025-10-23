Fliggy’s China transactions soar

HONG KONG, 24 October 2025: Fliggy, an online travel platform subsidiary of Alibaba Group, reported strong growth during China’s National Day holiday eight-day period from 1 to 8 October.*

The platform achieved 48% growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for fulfilled travel transactions, with a 30% increase in the number of people served, surpassing industry benchmarks.

Photo credit: Fliggy.

Daily records were set for domestic flight bookings, fulfilled global hotel bookings, and occupied room nights.

New merchant success in the hotel sector

Fliggy’s hotel partners performed strongly during the National Day holiday despite industry headwinds affecting the broader hospitality sector.

Hotels on the platform not only significantly outpaced the market in booking volume but also maintained upward momentum in Average Daily Rates (ADR).

Global hotel bookings hit an all-time high, with occupied room nights surging 78% YoY compared to 2024, while over 100 cities in China experienced a doubling of hotel room nights.

More than 100 hotel brands on the platform also saw their occupied room nights at least double during this holiday period.

Prominent hotel chains, including Jinjiang, Huazhu, BTG Homeinns, Marriott, Hilton, Atour, Wanda Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt, and Narada, performed well via their official flagship stores on Fliggy.

Newly onboarded hotel partners recorded an 83% increase in average occupied room nights per day during the holiday period compared to the May Day holiday.

During this holiday period, nearly 20 leading hotel brands partnered with Fliggy to offer exclusive benefits for Alibaba’s 88VIP members, resulting in an impressive YoY doubling of occupied room nights from this member group compared to last year by 8 October, with some hotels enjoying up to a nine-fold increase.

Enhanced ecosystem integration

Fliggy’s strong performance reflects a strategic realignment since its integration into the Alibaba China E-Commerce Group alongside Ele.me in June 2025. This move has fostered operational synergies while maintaining independent management and agile decision-making.

Under Alibaba’s comprehensive consumption platform strategy, Fliggy established a stronger user portal on the Taobao app and integrated with Alibaba’s new cross-platform loyalty programme, enhancing lifestyle experiences and commercial opportunities.

The expanded service scenarios and enhanced member benefits have significantly improved consumer travel service experiences across the Fliggy and Taobao apps. For merchant partners, this translates into robust growth in both traffic volume and high-value customer segments.

Travel orders placed through the Taobao app increased 74% during the holiday period compared to 2024, with 88VIP members contributing to a 120% increase in occupied room nights for hotels and sustained growth in per-capita spending.

*China’s National Day holiday in 2025 was an extended eight-day period from 1 to 8 October, coinciding with the Mid-Autumn Festival on 6 October.