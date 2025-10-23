Air France expands long-haul routes

PARIS, 24 October 2025: Air France continues to expand its network with a new service from Paris to Phuket in southern Thailand and the introduction of double daily flights to the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The airline has introduced an expanded flight schedule for the winter season starting this November that increases services worldwide to a total of nearly 170 destinations across 73 countries.

Photo credit: Air France. New flight from Paris to Phuket.

In addition to the new Phuket service, the airline will also introduce flights from Paris to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) and continue the rollout of its new La Première suite, now available on flights to and from New York (JFK), Singapore, and Los Angeles, and coming soon to Miami and Tokyo Haneda.

Over 30% of the fleet will be equipped with Air France’s new high-speed Wi-Fi by the end of 2025, and 100% by the end of 2026.

During the Winter 2025–2026 season (November 2025 to March 2026), the airline will operate nearly 800 daily flights to close to 170 destinations worldwide.

Long-haul network: 87 destinations, capacity up 3%

The Winter 2025 season will see continued growth in Air France’s long-haul network, with a capacity increase (measured in Available Seat Kilometres) of 3%.

New routes

Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Phuket (Thailand): up to three weekly direct flights starting 27 November 2025, operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Punta Cana (Dominican Republic): Three weekly flights from 13 January to 28 March 2026, operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Strengthening existing routes

North America

The Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Orlando route, inaugurated in Summer 2025, will continue through the winter with five weekly flights operated by Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

Routes between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Raleigh-Durham (US), Cancún (Mexico), and Papeete (French Polynesia, via Los Angeles, will be served up to seven times weekly, up from five per week previously.

South America and the Caribbean

Service to Brazil will be reinforced, with up to 12 weekly flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Rio de Janeiro, and five weekly flights to Salvador de Bahia.

The Paris-Charles de Gaulle – San José (Costa Rica) route will also increase to up to 10 direct flights per week, compared with seven during the Winter 2024–2025 season.

Africa and the Indian Ocean

Cape Town (South Africa) will now be served up to seven times weekly from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, operated by Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

Up to five weekly flights will operate between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Zanzibar–Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), up from three previously.

Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will now operate flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Mauritius.

Asia and the Middle East

Bangkok (Thailand) will now be served twice daily from Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

The Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) route, inaugurated in Summer 2025, will continue through the winter with three weekly direct flights.

Dubai will be served 16 times weekly from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, compared with 14 times last winter.

(Source: Air France)