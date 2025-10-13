Etihad Airways expands network

ABU DHABI, 14 October 2025: Etihad Airways is expanding its regional network with the launch of flights to Kabul, Afghanistan, starting 18 December 2025.

The new service responds to growing demand for travel between the UAE and Afghanistan, providing direct access between Abu Dhabi and Kabul while offering onward connections to key markets across the GCC, Europe, Australia and North America.

There is a growing demand for travel between the UAE and Afghanistan.

Flights will operate three times weekly with Etihad’s A320, featuring eight business and 150 economy seats.

Kabul joins Etihad’s network as the 31st new route announced this year, reflecting continued investment in strategic markets across the Middle East and South Asia. The service will support trade, investment and cultural exchange, while facilitating travel for large Afghan communities across the GCC, Australia, Europe and the US.

Over 6 million Afghans live across the world, forming a global diaspora with deep ties to the region and beyond. Etihad’s new service will help connect these communities, offering greater access between Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi, and key destinations across the airline’s global network.

The new service builds on Etihad’s accelerated network growth this year, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for trade and mobility. Passenger numbers have grown more than 80% since 2022, and the airline is on track to reach 38 million annually by 2030 as it continues to strengthen economic and cultural links across its growing network.

