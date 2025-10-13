Diwali drives India travel searches

SINGAPORE, 14 October 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda’s latest travel insights reveal a steady rise in interest for India as a destination during the upcoming five-day Diwali festival (20 October), with searches growing 24% among international travellers and domestic travellers combined.

Domestic travel interest continues to play a central role during this holiday period, with searches within India increasing by 18%. Notably, international travel interest is expanding at an even faster pace, with inbound searches by overseas travellers growing by 67% year-on-year during the holiday period.

Photo credit: Lekha Shankar. A pre-Diwali event attended by local media took place in Bangkok last week.

Among the top ten international markets expressing travel interest in India during this period, South Korea stood out with searches rising more than 45 times compared to last year. Travel interest from Southeast Asia was also strong, with searches from Thailand growing nearly twofold, and interest from Malaysia rising 25%. Beyond the APAC region, travel interest from the United Arab Emirates recorded an 87% increase. In comparison, searches from the US grew by 28%, underlining the diverse spread of interest across both regional and long-haul markets.

Beyond its vibrant displays of lamps and fireworks, for many travellers, Diwali is an opportunity to engage with India’s rich heritage, taste festive cuisine, and participate in family-centred festivities that create a sense of warmth and togetherness. The festival’s combination of visual spectacle, cultural immersion, and shared celebration makes it a compelling reason for both domestic and international travellers to visit India each year.

During Diwali, travellers are seeking destinations that blend cultural heritage with festive vibrancy. Goa topped the rank as the most searched destination for the festive period. Among the top five destinations, Udaipur and Jaipur recorded a 49% and 46% rise in searches, respectively, reflecting their reputation as centres of cultural richness. Meanwhile, searches for New Delhi doubled and Mumbai searches rose by 18%, reaffirming their positions as key metropolitan hubs for both domestic and international visitors looking to experience Diwali celebrations.

Commenting on these trends, Agoda Country Director for the Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands, Gaurav Malik, said: “It’s wonderful to see so many international visitors eager to experience the unique cultural festivals that India has to offer. Diwali, with its traditions of light, community, and celebration, provides an unmatched opportunity for travellers to immerse themselves in India’s rich cultural fabric. What’s particularly exciting is the emergence of newer source markets such as South Korea, alongside consistent demand from regions like the Middle East and Southeast Asia. These insights reflect how cultural travel resonates across borders, and how India is increasingly being recognised as a vibrant, welcoming destination for diverse global audiences.”

(Source: Agoda)