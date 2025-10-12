Dusit Thani Bangkok earns Michelin Key

BANGKOK, Thailand, 13 October 2025: Dusit Thani Bangkok, the reimagined flagship of Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has been awarded a prestigious Michelin Key – a highly respected accolade that recognises hotels offering outstanding stays and remarkable hospitality experiences.

Unveiled on 8 October 2025 on the official Michelin Guide website, this honour places Dusit Thani Bangkok among the most exceptional hotels in the Kingdom, reaffirming its role as a global benchmark for Thai-inspired graciousness, refined design, and service excellence. The recognition follows news that Dusit Thani Kyoto — which opened in September 2023 in the heart of Japan’s ancient capital — has also been awarded a Michelin Key for the second consecutive year, further underscoring the brand’s growing international acclaim for design, innovation, and service excellence.

Initially opened in 1970 as one of Thailand’s first luxury hotels, the original Dusit Thani Bangkok became a beloved city landmark celebrated for its distinctive architecture and warm, gracious service.

Following a five-year redevelopment as part of the landmark Dusit Central Park mixed-use development opposite Lumpini Park in the heart of Bangkok, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok reopened in September 2024, seamlessly blending the spirit of its storied past with contemporary design, elevated wellness offerings, innovative dining experiences, and next-level hospitality that continues to shine on the world stage. Every guest room offers inspiring views of Lumpini Park, enhancing the hotel’s sense of tranquillity amid the city’s vibrant energy.

The Michelin Key joins an impressive collection of global awards Dusit Thani Bangkok has earned in its first year since reopening, including, amongst others:



• Top Honours – Guestrooms Category, AHEAD Asia Awards 2025

• Top New Hotel, Smart Travel Asia – Best in Travel 2025

• Best New Hotel, TTG Asia Travel Awards 2025

• Best Opening, Skift Global Innovators Round-up (Winter 2025)

• Best Hotels in Bangkok, Condé Nast Traveller

• Best New City Hotel in Thailand, Tatler Best Awards (Thailand Hotels)

• Best Luxury Hotel (Asia) – Travel Weekly Asia’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2025

Meanwhile, in Japan, Dusit Thani Kyoto has also enjoyed a year of successes, most notably achieving a coveted Four-Star rating in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 Star Awards.

Located in Kyoto’s peaceful Hongwanji Monzen-machi district, only 850 metres from the bustling Kyoto Station, the elegant hotel blends Thai-inspired gracious hospitality with Japan’s deep-rooted culture of omotenashi (wholehearted care for guests). Its distinctive design harmonises the rich heritage of Kyoto with subtle Thai influences – including chedi-inspired motifs referencing the ancient Thai city of Ayutthaya – combined with the clean lines, natural materials, and soothing colour palette for which Kyoto is renowned. This thoughtful fusion extends to the hotel’s 147 meticulously appointed guest rooms, which offer a harmonious balance of timeless elegance and contemporary comfort.

“Each hotel’s accolades are a powerful reflection of its team’s dedication, creativity, and commitment to redefining modern Thai hospitality,” said Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “For Dusit Thani Bangkok to earn a Michelin Key and so many other prestigious awards within its first year of reopening is an extraordinary achievement. We’re equally proud that Dusit Thani Kyoto has also been recognised for the second consecutive year, reflecting the strength of our brand and the passion of our teams to deliver exceptional Thai-inspired hospitality across borders.”

Group-wide excellence across Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Beyond its flagship, Dusit Hotels and Resorts continue to shine internationally, with multiple properties earning top honours in recognition of their design, service, and guest experience.

At the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, seven Dusit properties were named among the best in their respective categories:

• Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu – #1 | The Philippines’ Best Beach Island + Upcountry Resorts

• Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore – #4 | Singapore’s Best Hotel Pools

• Dusit Thani Manila – #4 | The Philippines’ Best Hotel Pools

• Dusit Thani Maldives – #7 | The Maldives’ Best Resort Pools

• Dusit Thani Bangkok – #9 | Thailand’s Best City Hotels

• Dusit Thani Kyoto – #8 | Japan’s Best City Hotels

• Devarana Wellness, Dusit Thani Maldives – #9 | The Maldives’ Best Resort Spas

Also this year, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi ranked #6 among the Top 20 Hotels in the Middle East in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.

“Together, these achievements demonstrate Dusit’s unwavering focus on quality, innovation, and guest-centric excellence,” said Cretallaz, “and they highlight how our hotels and resorts worldwide continue to elevate the standards of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality through creativity, collaboration, and care.”

(Source: Your Stories — Dusit International).