BANGKOK, 13 October 2025: BWH Hotels, a leading global hospitality enterprise comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, has continued its impressive winning streak at the Travel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards as Best Western Hotels & Resorts was named as Asia’s “Best Midscale Hotel Chain.”

This prestigious award was determined by the readers of Travel Weekly Asia, comprising many of the region’s leading travel trade professionals. It was presented to Best Western during the Travel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 Dinner and Awards Ceremony, held in Singapore on 7 October 2025.

Best Western is one of the most iconic names in the hospitality industry, with nearly 80 years of experience and expertise. This leading hotel group now operates over 200 properties across the Asia Pacific, spanning ten distinct brands, all supported by Best Western Rewards®, the award-winning loyalty program.

“It is a true honour to once again be named Asia’s ‘Best Midscale Hotel Chain’,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC, Olivier Berrivin. “At BWH Hotels, we remain dedicated to fostering strong, mutually beneficial relationships with our valued travel trade partners. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to all those who voted for us. As we prepare to celebrate our 80th anniversary in 2026, we look forward to unveiling a series of exciting developments and initiatives that will further reinforce our position as a leader in the global hospitality industry”.

To book a stay with Asia’s Best Midscale Hotel Chain, visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.