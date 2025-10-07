KUCHING, 8 October 2025: The Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards (BILA) 2025, held as part of LEGACY360, celebrated visionary individuals and organisations driving transformative change through business events.

As one of the signature programmes under LEGACY360, the awards shine a spotlight on legacy makers whose work extends far beyond economic impact – touching communities, industries, and the environment.

The Hon Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, representing the Premier of Sarawak, with the first winners of the Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards 2025.

This initiative complements LEGACY360’s mission to implement a full cycle of impact — Learn, Act, Inspire, and Teach — ensuring that every stage of the business events journey leaves a meaningful footprint.

Crucially, the Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards are open to changemakers worldwide, recognising and celebrating impactful work wherever it is taking place. What began in Sarawak has evolved into a truly global initiative, providing leaders across borders with a platform to be recognised for their legacies.

“The Sarawak Government recognises the powerful role and outcomes of business events in driving sustainable growth. With additional investment, Sarawak is committed to securing 50% more business events and ensuring at least 50% of them deliver measurable legacies by 2030,” said The Right Honourable Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari Tun Datuk Abang Openg, Premier of Sarawak.

“These events and their legacy visions will contribute towards the Post COVID-Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 and reinforce Sarawak’s position as the Legacy Capital of business events in Malaysia and Borneo, as well as being the preferred business events destination in the region. The Sarawak Government will continue to support the business events industry, and I call upon the government sector in Malaysia and across the world to explore the power of business events and legacies as strategic tools for building a stronger and better tomorrow.”

Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak, outlined that Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards now opens its doors to the world, while continuing to recognise and celebrate Sarawak’s champions. “As industries worldwide seek new ways to create value beyond profit, we are experiencing changes in the way we organise, host, and communicate business events. This global shift showcases what business events can and should achieve. The Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards is designed to highlight this transformation — but more importantly, to honour the people who bring this vision to life.”

“Impact is a shared responsibility – that’s the lesson from LEGACY360,” said Datu Hii Chang Kee, Deputy Sarawak State Secretary (Operations) and Acting Chairman of BESarawak.“By acknowledging our legacymakers, we affirm that people are actively working to create a positive impact. Their stories, their initiatives, and their collaborations deserve to be highlighted, not only because they contribute to Sarawak’s 2030 aspirations, but also because they demonstrate how business events serve as a powerful engine for holistic growth.”

Winners were recognised across multiple categories, highlighting achievements in knowledge advancement, sustainability, community development, and cross-sector collaboration. The ceremony not only acknowledged their legacies but also served as an inspiration for others to drive long-lasting impact.

Hosted within the LEGACY360 framework, the Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards continue to grow as a global initiative — giving legacy makers everywhere a platform to be celebrated, while empowering the next generation to create meaningful change.

WINNERS OF BILA 2025

Conventions and Exhibitions: Honorary

Honorary Champion:

1st International Conference on Biotechnology, Smart Farming & Entrepreneurship For Food Security (BioSFE 2023) by Universiti Teknologi MARA Sarawak Branch

Honorary Accelerator:

World Congress on Innovation & Technology | International Digital Economy Corporation (WCIT | IDECS 2023) by Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad

Honorary Changemaker:

1st ASEAN Tourist Guides Conference 2024 by Sarawak Tourist Guide Association

Conventions and Exhibitions: Social

Social Champion:

Asia for Animals Sarawak Conference (AfA 2023) by Sarawak Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals (SSPCA)

Social Accelerator:

Rabies In Borneo Conference (RIB 2023) by Place Borneo Sdn Bhd

Social Changemaker:

International Council on Education Media Conference (ICEM 2023) by Universiti Teknologi MARA Sarawak Branch

Conventions and Exhibitions: Environmental

Environmental Champion:

Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference & Exhibition 2024 (APGH 2024) by Borneo Business Connect (BBC) Sdn Bhd

Environmental Accelerator:

Asia Carbon Conference 2023 by Argus Media

Environmental Changemaker:

Congress on Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security (COSAFS2024) by Universiti Putra Malaysia Sarawak (UPM)

Corporate Meetings Corporate Incentives: Corporate Social Responsibility

CMCI CSR Champion:

Spogomi Team Building and Retreat 2025 by Brewspark Technologies Group

CMCI CSR Accelerator:

GRADUAN x Gawai Cultural Bridge 2025 by the Malaysian Young Graduates Association (GRADUAN)

CMCI CSR Changemaker:

Jubilant Annual Awards by Cat City Holidays Sdn B

Journalism

Journalism Category:

Sabal Forest Reserve – A Living Legacy of Conservation and Ecotourism by BorneoTalk

Journalism Accelerator:

Challenges Ahead For the CCUS Pathway 2025 by The Borneo Post

Journalism Changemaker:

Amplifying a Legacy of Conscious & Green Leadership Across Malaysia & Beyond by The Shift Asia (Cloud E Sdn Bhd)

Sarawak Industry – Kuching

Sarawak Industry – Kuching Champion:

Spiral Legacy Projects by Spiral Eventz Management Sdn Bhd

Sarawak Industry – Kuching Accelerator:

Sago Incubator by Sago Group Sdn Bhd

Sarawak Industry – Miri

Sarawak Industry – Miri Champion:

Leading the Way in Sustainable Hospitality by Mercure Miri Hotel

Sarawak Industry – Miri Accelerator:

Landik Batik Borneo Project by Landik

For more information on business events in Sarawak, visit Business Events Sarawak.

(Source: Your Stories — BESarawak)