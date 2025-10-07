More SkyOrb cabins take to the skies

SINGAPORE, 8 October 2025: Mount Faber Leisure Group, a Singapore-based attractions operator, announced on Tuesday the addition of 13 new SkyOrb cabins to the Singapore Cable Car’s Mount Faber Line, bringing the fleet to 20 from mid-November 2025.

In celebration of SG60, Mount Faber Leisure Group will also be rolling out a limited-time online exclusive promotion, offering SGD60 for two passengers for a Round-Trip in the SkyOrb Cabin (usual price: SGD96) on the official website, until 5 November 2025.

Photo credit: Mount Faber Leisure Group. More SkyOrb cabins lift off.

First unveiled in March 2024, the SkyOrb Cabin is the world’s first chrome-finished, spherical cable car cabin. It offers a bold, futuristic design and glass floors that provide a clear view of the scenery below and a panoramic perspective of the skyline. Each cabin is also equipped with double front and triple rear louvred windows to improve ventilation and guest comfort.

Since their debut to mark the Singapore Cable Car’s 50th anniversary last year, the SkyOrb cabins have received a strong reception for their innovation. The fleet expansion — nearly tripling capacity — reflects the strong demand and underscores Mount Faber Leisure Group’s broader commitment to refreshing its offerings, adapting to evolving guest preferences and driving innovation across its portfolio.

Photo credit: Mount Faber Leisure Group. SkyOrb cabin interior.

(Source: Mount Faber Leisure Group)