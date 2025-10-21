AirAsia flies to Banjarmasin

BANJARMASIN, Indonesia, 22 October 2025: AirAsia Malaysia (AK) celebrated its inaugural service earlier this week, connecting Kuala Lumpur and Banjarmasin (BDJ). This marks the first scheduled international link between Malaysia and South Kalimantan, Indonesia.

AirAsia serves 18 destinations across Indonesia, and this latest route will boost travel and trade. It will also showcase Banjarmasin’s unique river culture and growing potential as a must-visit halal-friendly destination.

(Sixth from the left) Zamani Bin Mohd Rafique, Director of Government Relations at AirAsia and Muhammad Syarifuddin, Regional Secretary of South Kalimantan Province, together with the authorities of Syamsudin Noor Airport, during the press conference for the inaugural Kuala Lumpur–Banjarmasin flight earlier this week.

This new route will also expand travel options for AirAsia guests from Banjarmasin via the airline’s extensive check-through network, which spans over 130 global destinations.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Dato Captain Fareh Mazputra said: “Indonesia has always been an important market for us, and this move to provide direct connectivity between Kuala Lumpur and Banjarmasin reinforces our goal to boost regional connectivity.”

In October 2024 alone, South Kalimantan recorded nearly 100,000 domestic tourist entries, reflecting a robustly expanding tourism market. Known as the City of a Thousand Rivers, Banjarmasin is a living tapestry shaped by the waterways that have long connected its people, culture, and community. Rooted in the rich heritage of the Banjar people and surrounded by the natural beauty of South Kalimantan, it is a place where tradition thrives and journeys can feel timeless.

With the launch of a direct international route to Kuala Lumpur, these numbers are expected to increase exponentially in 2025, boosting both inbound and outbound tourism. This new service will also provide travellers with more affordable options to visit other destinations in the country, complementing efforts for the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

Flight Schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Banjarmasin (BDJ)

(Source: AirAsia)