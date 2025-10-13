PETALING, JAYA, 14 October 2025: Naturally Langkawi, by the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), has strengthened its partnership with Klook through a strategic collaboration launch at the three-day Klook Travel Fest 2025.

The renewed campaign, Langkawi: Your Chill Escape — running from 15 October to 14 November 2025 — invites travellers to embrace wellness and nature-first getaways during the off-season, offering unforgettable three-day/two-night recharge retreats designed especially for urban professionals.

The campaign follows the success of the Langkawi Special Deals initiative launched recently, and forms part of efforts to secure 3.5 million visitor arrivals by year-end.

Building on the success of last year’s partnership, which drew over 10,000 tourists to Langkawi within the same period, this year’s initiative aims to achieve 2 million impressions. The goal is to raise desirability for Langkawi and attract 15,000 campaign

From left to right: LADA CEO Datuk Seri Haji Iskandar Bin Datuk Haji Mohd Kaus and Klook General Manager for Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, Sarah Wan.

participants. The focus also expands from affordability to self-care travel that is centred on restorative downtime, natural wonders, cultural tours, and diverse local delights.

Driven by a “chill, explore, repeat” rhythm, the campaign solidifies Langkawi’s position as the premier destination for stress-free and memorable experiences year-round, while making a meaningful contribution to the local community and tourism sector.

“Through this partnership with Klook, travellers can experience the best of Langkawi with greater ease while directly supporting our local tourism ecosystem,” said LADA CEO Datuk Seri Haji Iskandar Bin Datuk Haji Mohd Kaus. “The campaign reflects our commitment to making Langkawi more accessible, offering effortless travel, unforgettable experiences, and meaningful value for both visitors and the community.”

Klook’s extensive network and digital platform help broaden Naturally Langkawi’s reach to a broader range of travellers, making it convenient for them to plan and book itineraries, attractions and stays with just a few clicks at any time.

The collaboration continues to enhance Langkawi’s all-season appeal and further elevates its reputation as a world-class destination, underscoring its UNESCO Global Geopark status.

“Short, restorative breaks are essential to help urban professionals switch off, reset and return sharper. With Langkawi: Your Chill Escape now available on Klook, planning a quick weekend getaway to an idyllic island is effortless and can be secured at short notice,” said Klook General Manager for Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, Sarah Wan.

“This continued partnership with LADA enables travellers to enjoy laid-back vibes, explore nature or simply unwind across Langkawi’s diverse offerings”.

Travellers can expect themed highlights that span both relaxation and adventure.

Nature & Adventure: Island hopping, mangrove safaris, cable car vistas and hidden trails.

Wellness & Relaxation: Spa indulgences, sunset cruises and secluded stays.

Local Experiences: Vibrant night markets and unique dining at local gems.

In line with this initiative, Klook is introducing campaign-wide promotions on various activities across the tropical paradise of Langkawi, including 10% off all activities (capped at MYR30) and 15% off with a minimum spend of MYR500 (capped at MYR100), each valid once per customer for Langkawi bookings via the platform.

Through this partnership, Naturally Langkawi and Klook continue to elevate the traveller experience, ensuring Langkawi remains recognised for its natural beauty while staying accessible and packed with enriching experiences for people of all ages.

For more information on LADA, visit https://www.lada.gov.my/en or www.naturallylangkawi.my.

For more information about Langkawi: Your Chill Escape or to purchase tickets, visit www.klook.com/en-MY/tetris/promo/my-langkawi.

(Source: Your Stories — LADA)