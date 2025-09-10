ITA signs new codeshares with UA

SINGAPORE, 11 September 2025: ITA Airways and United Airlines announce a new codeshare agreement to increase connectivity between Italy and the USA, enhancing travel options for passengers of both carriers.

Codeshare tickets are on sale through the two airlines for travel beginning 15 September.

Photo credit: ITA.

The agreement supports ITA Airways’ network expansion strategy, which focuses on increasing long-haul connections and expanding the number of intercontinental destinations accessible from its Rome Fiumicino hub..

“The codeshare agreement with United Airlines represents a significant step forward in ITA Airways’ strategy to expand its network to new intercontinental destinations, said ITA Airways CEO and General Manager Joerg Eberhart. “Through this partnership, we are strengthening our presence in the US market, offering passengers the opportunity to reach additional destinations in the United States via connections granted by our new important partner, United Airlines.”

This initiative is part of a broader growth plan in international markets, which is expected to progress with ITA Airways joining Star Alliance in 2026, following continued integration into the Lufthansa Group.

United has served Italy for over 33 years and today offers nonstop services from Rome, Milan, Naples, Venice and Palermo to the US.

Along with the announcement of this codeshare agreement comes the added benefit for passengers of earning and redeeming points in their respective frequent flyer programmes, Volare for ITA Airways and MileagePlus for United Airlines. Passengers of both loyalty programmes will be able to access lounges depending on their tier.

ITA Airways passengers can explore new destinations across the American continent via United Airlines, such as Dallas (DFW), Denver (DEN), Honolulu (HNL), Houston (IAH), and Newark (EWR), complementing ITA Airways’ current flights to Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), San Francisco (SFO), and Washington (IAD).

Meanwhile, United Airlines passengers will enjoy expanded travel options throughout Italy to popular domestic destinations such as Bari (BRI), Bologna (BLQ), Florence (FLR), Catania (CTA), and Turin (TRN).

They can also fly to other destinations in Europe and beyond, enabling more connection options to Rome (FCO) and Milan (LIN) through United’s gateways in Europe.