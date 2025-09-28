Taiwan opens tourism centre in Australia

SYDNEY, 29 September 2025: The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) has officially opened its Australian Taiwan Tourism Information Centre (TTIC) in Sydney, as Taiwan continues to grow in popularity as a destination for Australian and New Zealand travellers.

The new information centre’s official opening comes as recent visitor data shows a growing trend for Australian and New Zealand travel to Taiwan. Visitor numbers have increased by more than 26% in the past year and are forecast to rise a further 16% in 2025.

From left, David Wu – Director General of Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in Sydney, Douglas Hsu- Representative of Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in Australia, Shih-fang Huang- Deputy Director General of Taiwan Tourism Administration and Paul Shih- Director of Taiwan Tourism Administration Singapore Office.

More than 60% of Australians and New Zealanders who travel to Taiwan do so for leisure, making it one of Asia’s most exciting emerging leisure destinations for travellers from the two Pacific nations. Arrivals between January and May 2025 were already up 17.47% against the same period in 2024, and TTA anticipates 150,000 ANZ visitors in 2025.

Officials unveiled the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre in Sydney on 25 September, located at 22 Market Street, Sydney.

“Australian travellers are adventurous and discerning, seeking meaningful cultural encounters and authentic nature experiences, and Taiwan has it all,” said Taiwan Tourism Administration Deputy Director General Shih-fang Huang. “With the opening of our new TTIC Sydney office, we’re making it even easier for Australians to discover Taiwan’s beauty, flavours and culture, while strengthening our partnerships here and underscoring our commitment to the country,”

Why Australians are choosing Taiwan

From buzzing night markets to mountain escapes, Taiwan offers a unique blend of adventure, culture and relaxation. ANZ travellers are also increasingly drawn to Taiwan for its safety, value, and variety.

Relaxation and escape: Hot springs, mountain trails, and island-hopping.

Cultural discovery: Temples, indigenous traditions, lantern festivals, and night markets.

Spectacular nature: Taroko Gorge, Sun Moon Lake, and Alishan forests offer world-class outdoor adventure.

Culinary excellence: Street food, bubble tea, and fine dining are now recognised by the Michelin Guide Taiwan 2025.

Sustainable Travel: Green transport and low-impact activities appeal to eco-conscious visitors.

Warm hospitality and safety: Consistently ranked among Asia’s friendliest and safest destinations.

Ease and value: Efficient transport and excellent value make exploring Taiwan seamless and rewarding.

What’s On in Taiwan – 2025/26 Highlights

Taiwan’s cultural calendar blends Minnan and Hakka heritage, Japanese influences, and Austronesian traditions. Culinary experiences, ranging from street food to Michelin-starred dining, further enhance its appeal.

Taiwan Lantern Festival (March 2026, Chiayi): A dazzling celebration of light and technology, with multimedia-enhanced lantern displays.

East Coast Land Art Festival and Moonlight Sea Concerts (June–Sept): Art, music, and sea views under the stars.

Cycling & Birdwatching Festivals (Autumn): Ideal for active travellers and nature lovers.

Gold-label marathons: Internationally certified races, including the Taipei and Wan Jin Shi Marathons.

Next Steps in ANZ

Alongside the office opening, TTA will launch out-of-home campaigns in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland, and participate in trade events such as TADA Sydney and Total Holiday Options (THO) across the Australia and New Zealand outbound travel markets.

Direct flights are available on China Airlines and EVA Air from Australia to Taiwan, with additional options via Singapore, Bangkok, and Hong Kong. Air New Zealand also has direct flights from Auckland to Taiwan.



(Source: Taiwan Tourism Administration Singapore Office).