Vietjet charts bold path to Wall Street

SINGAPORE, 29 September 2025: Vietjet is targeting the US, with plans to launch direct flights and explore a potential listing on the US stock exchange.

Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao underscored these ambitions as NYSE President Lynn Martin welcomed the delegation to the New York Stock Exchange.

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) President Lynn Martin (third from the left) welcomes Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao (third from the right) to the exchange.

The Wall Street event followed her visit to acknowledge the first aircraft delivery of Vietjet’s historic USD32 billion Boeing 737-8 contract, the largest aviation deal between Vietnam and the US. The airline took delivery of the first B737-8 last week at the manufacturer’s Seattle assembly plant.

At the NYSE, Thao highlighted Vietjet’s twin strategy that focuses on expanding its global network while gaining access to capital markets. She also noted the potential for both Vietjet and HDBank, where she serves as vice chairwoman, to seek a dual listing in New York.

“We will soon fly to the US, and we are also very excited to explore opportunities to raise capital in New York — the world’s largest stock exchange,” Thao said. “This is not only the aspiration of Vietjet and HDBank but also the dream of many Vietnamese enterprises seeking global integration.”

According to the NYSE’s website, it hosts around 2,400 listed companies with a combined market capitalisation of nearly USD29 trillion.

Both Vietjet and HDBank are key constituents of Vietnam’s VN30 Index, representing the country’s top publicly traded companies that deliver strong returns for domestic and international investors. A dual listing on the NYSE, Thao said, would mark a significant step in their global expansion and bolster Vietnam’s profile in international finance.

During her visit, Thao joined the NYSE’s symbolic closing bell ceremony, underscoring Vietjet’s rising ambitions in both aviation and finance.