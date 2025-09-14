Sabah sets wellness tourism benchmark

KOTA KINABALU, 15 September 2025: SWWICE 2025 has firmly positioned Sabah as a pioneer in sustainable holistic wellness tourism, harnessing its breathtaking natural landscapes, vibrant cultural heritage, and a community of visionary wellness practitioners.

The event unfolded over 10 days during June and July, creating a powerful catalyst for cross-border collaborations, global wellness certifications, and future-focused investments that are shaping Malaysia’s rising wellness economy.

With growing international recognition, Sabah is now poised to take centre stage in redefining the global wellness narrative, anchored in sustainability, inclusivity, and cultural authenticity.

SWWICE 2025 garnered the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, Tourism Malaysia, Sabah Tourism Board, Sabah Convention Bureau, and the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), positioning Sabah as a premier wellness tourism destination.

Wellness journey continues

Discover the 10 Sustainable Wholistic Wellness Pillars in action at upcoming QiMag-supported events in Sabah:

17–19 October and 7–9 November 2025 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

Learn more about AEI Wellness, QiMag, and future SWWICE initiatives at: www.swwice.com

Standouts — Sustainable Wholistic Wellness International Conference & Expo

The three-day SWWICE 2025 Conference, hosted at the Magellan Sutera Resort in late June, adopted the theme “Sustainable Wholistic Wellness Tourism,” welcoming over 250 participants from 15 countries, and showcased 26 distinguished speakers across fields such as integrative medicine, sustainable architecture, energy healing, and transformational leadership.

The Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment, Sabah and Chairman of the Sabah Tourism Board, YB Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, opened the event that explored four topics:

Voice for Health – community-led wellness dialogue sessions;

Kadaiku – celebration of Sabahan cultural crafts;

Rakta Wellness – bio-resonance and holistic therapies;

North Borneo Herbs – promoting indigenous healing traditions.

Live therapy demos focused on frequency treatments, soul alignment, breathwork, and emotional clearing, reflecting the 10 Pillars of Sustainable Wholistic Wellness.

Borneo Excellence Wellness Tourism Gala Dinner

The Gala Dinner led by Sri Pelancongan Sabah Sdn Bhd CEO Thonny Chee was the launchpad for the non-profit Energy Medicine Practitioners Association Malaysia (EMPAM), plus recognition of EMPAM founding members and the Vital Energi Seal presentation to Alexander Geissler (Germany) for BioHotel Mattlihaüs.

SWWICE Wellness & Smart Lifestyle Expo

Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) was the venue of the Expo that featured 300 booths and energetic themed zones such as

SWWICE Wellness, Smart Lifestyle, Baby Festival & Life and business matching with GoGlobal Solutions

Total sales across the Expo exceeded MYR3.6 million, signalling strong regional interest in wellness-driven and health-tech solutions.

Additionally, over MYR300,000 in cash, vouchers, and products were given away as lucky draw prizes and exclusive gifts throughout the Expo.

Wholistic Wellness Immersion Tourism — Ranau, Kundasang & Kiulu

SWWICE 2025 concluded with participants experiencing an immersive wellness retreat across Sabah’s scenic highlands:

Kinabalu Park, Pekan Nabalu, Poring Hot Springs,

Kipungit Waterfall, Sabah Tea Garden, Bombon Fish Spa

Mari Mari Cultural Village, StoneAgeSpa and Perkasa Hotel.

(Source: Sri Pelancongan Sabah Sdn Bhd. Sri Pelancongan Sabah.)