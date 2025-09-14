Air Astana and Air India ink codeshare accord

SINGAPORE, 15 September 2025: Air Astana and Air India strengthen cooperation on key routes between Kazakhstan and India through a codeshare partnership covering Air Astana’s services between Almaty-Delhi and Almaty-Mumbai.

Under the agreement, Air India will place its ‘AI’ designator code on Air Astana-operated flights, allowing Air Astana to offer customers greater connectivity and convenience for travel between the two countries.

From left to right: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson and Air Astana Group CEO Peter Foster.

Air Astana Group’s CEO Peter Foster commented: “We are delighted to have concluded a comprehensive codeshare agreement with Asia’s oldest airline…India is of key strategic importance to the Air Astana Group as we expand our flights from Kazakhstan to Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa. The codeshare will accelerate the increasingly strong business, tourist and student traffic flows between our two countries”.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson responded: “Our new codeshare partnership with Air Astana creates stronger air links to Kazakhstan, a fast-growing market with immense tourism potential. Beyond serving leisure travel demand, our partnership will also support trade and cultural exchanges between our two countries, while bringing a new destination in Central Asia closer to our customers.”

The new arrangement builds on an existing interline partnership between Air Astana and Air India that began earlier in 2025. Under this agreement, Air Astana customers have already enjoyed convenient connections via Delhi and Mumbai to 18 destinations across India, as well as nine international destinations served by Air India. At the same time, Air India passengers have gained access to Air Astana’s network through Almaty, connecting to key cities in Central Asia and China, including Astana (Kazakhstan), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Dushanbe (Tajikistan), and Urumqi (China).