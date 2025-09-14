KUCHING, 15 September 2025: Sarawak is attracting strong Interest from China for corporate meetings and incentives following its sales mission to the MICE Meeting Point in Beijing, China, which reached out to corporate and business event buyers.

Showcasing Sarawak’s distinctive value proposition for impact-driven corporate experiences, the promotion highlighted authentic cultural offerings, world-class meeting infrastructure, and a pioneering legacy impact strategy.

Jason Tan Chin Foo, Deputy CEO (right) and Adrian Goh, Business Development Manager for Corporate Meetings and Incentives (left) at MICE Meeting Point Beijing on 11 and 12 September 2025.

“The outcome of our mission was highly positive, with a strong wave of interest and multiple enquiries for collaboration. This is good news for Sarawak as we are in the midst of developing a new brand for corporate meetings and incentives, designed to showcase Sarawak as Asia’s preferred destination for meaningful and purpose-driven business events,” said BESarawak CEO Amelia Roziman.

“China is a high-potential market and we are pleased to see the high level of engagement and interest during the two-day business exchange,” said BESarawak Deputy CEO Jason Tan Chin Foo. “This is a promising step towards building stronger business relationships in China and curating products and services that suit the Chinese corporate meetings and incentive market.”

Sarawak recorded 28,815 visitors from China in the first five months of 2025. The destination had already demonstrated strong growth with arrivals nearly doubling from 39,243 in 2023 to 74,721 in 2024 – a superb 90.4% increase. With a target of 100,000 Chinese visitors set for 2025, Sarawak signalled strong confidence in the market’s vast potential and rising appeal as a destination.

MICE Meeting Point is a high-profile event platform designed explicitly for the Chinese MICE and business travel industry. It features a conference with insightful sessions from top-level industry leaders and experts, as well as B2B networking sessions at Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing.

About Business Events Sarawak

BESarawak was established in 2006 by the Sarawak Government as a non-profit destination marketing organisation to promote Sarawak for national and international business events. Support and services include, but are not limited to, bidding services, developing business events of interest, delegate marketing, financial support and developing incentive itineraries.

BESarawak is a member of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Union of International Associations (UIA), and Union des Foires Internationales (UFI) – The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry.

Visit www.businesseventssarawak.com for more information.