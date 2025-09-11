Ponant invests in third catamaran

SINGAPORE, 12 September 2025: Ponant Explorations Group launches its new commercial brand, Ponant Yachting, which showcases the group’s ultra-intimate experiences, combining sailing and bespoke service.

The group is also adding to its fleet, ordering a new catamaran, the Spirit of Ponant II. Built by Lagoon, the world leader in sailing catamarans, the vessel will join the fleet in late 2026. She will be based in French Polynesia. Spirit of Ponant II will be the 22nd ship in the Ponant fleet.

Photo credit: Ponant.

In 2024, the group introduced a new range of sea voyages aboard luxury catamarans with a crew of four (captain, first mate, chef, hostess)

By late 2026, Ponant Yachting will operate a fleet of three catamarans, the Spirit of Ponant, La Désirade and the Spirit of Ponant II, each with a capacity of nine to 12 guests, offering destinations in the Mediterranean, the Seychelles, the Caribbean and Polynesia.

Built in France, the Spirit of Ponant II is a catamaran in the brand-new Lagoon EIGHTY 2 series, a top-of-the-range yacht measuring 24.97m long and 11m wide.

Accommodating up to 10 guests, the yacht will feature five double staterooms and 427 m² of living space. She will be available exclusively for full private charter, from EUR64,000 (excludes flights and variable costs — mainly fuel, dining and drinks).

The maiden voyage will take place in late 2026, sailing to Polynesia.