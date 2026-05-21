IATA: Baggage travel just got better

SINGAPORE, 22 May 2026: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has developed the Baggage Community System (BCS), a secure digital platform to support the progressive adoption of the Modern Baggage Messaging (BIX) standard.

BCS will enable airlines, airports, ground handlers, and solution providers to gain the operational and passenger-experience benefits of BIX even as parts of the industry transition from legacy Type B messages for baggage handling.

“Improving baggage operations depends on timely, accurate, and secure information exchange. We cannot do that with legacy Type B messages on teletype networks. And we cannot wait for everyone to convert to modern BIX capabilities. That is where BCS plays an essential role. By handling both BIX and legacy Type B systems, it enables early adopters to gain the benefits of their investments without losing connectivity with those still operating legacy systems,” said IATA’s Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety, and Security, Nick Careen.

Fast, accurate, and secure exchange of messages between airlines, airports, ground handlers, and solution providers is the backbone/fundamental to improving baggage operations. BIX messages track bags through key stages of the journey, including check-in, screening, loading, transfer, and delivery. However, many are still exchanged with Type B messages on teletype, limiting data sharing, increasing costs, and limiting improvements.

BCS is a community platform capable of real-time, structured data exchange, including between those operating with Type B messages and using BIX. This allows legacy and modern systems to continue exchanging information even as partners modernise at different speeds.

The platform also includes a global directory that enables users to identify, connect, and exchange messages with partners more easily. This simplifies a complex and lengthy IT integration process and accelerates onboarding across the baggage ecosystem.

For passengers, BCS will support more reliable baggage operations by enabling richer and more accurate baggage data. Issues such as delayed, misdirected, or misconnected bags will be identified earlier, real-time updates will be available, and solutions will be faster.

Importantly, adoption of BIX aligns with the overall digitalisation of operational processes. The collected data can enable more robust performance analysis and support more effective service recovery interventions, informed by scanned images and detailed event histories.

BCS is currently operating a live test environment where industry partners can validate integrations and messaging workflows in a controlled setting. The full platform is expected to go live in the third quarter of 2026. Participants already include a broad group of airlines and airports, including United Airlines, Lufthansa, Emirates, Cathay Pacific, British Airways, Air Canada, Finnair, and Air New Zealand, as well as airports such as Berlin Brandenburg, Toronto Pearson, Bengaluru, Münster Osnabrück, and Red Sea International.

BCS is part of IATA’s broader work to modernise aviation messaging, reduce industry costs, and support greater automation across baggage operations.

(Source: IATA)