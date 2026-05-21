Qatar Airways expands operations in Africa

DOHA, 22 May 2026: Qatar Airways is expanding its African network, with flight resumptions and frequency increases launching from 16 June 2026.

Boosting connectivity across Africa, the airline will restart four weekly flights to Seychelles (SEZ) and two weekly flights to Kigali (KGL) from 16 June, and a daily flight to Marrakesh (RAK) from 1 July.

Qatar Airways serves the following destinations with increased flights:

Alexandria (HBE) – increased three weekly flights to up to seven;

Cairo (CAI) – increased from 28 weekly flights to up to 35;

Cape Town (CPT) – increased from daily flights to up to 10;

Dar es Salaam (DAR) – increased from three weekly flights to up to daily;

Lusaka (LUN)-Harare (HRE) – increased from five weekly flights to up to daily;

Maputo (MPM)-Durban (DUR) – increased from four weekly flights to up to daily.

Qatar Airways flights to Port Sudan (PZU)

Additionally, the airline is launching three weekly flights to Port Sudan, Sudan, from 2 July. Passengers travelling to Port Sudan from key markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, such as Oman and Pakistan, can transfer through Hamad International Airport.

Departing every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday:

Doha (DOH) to Port Sudan (PZU) – Flight QR1319: Departure 0900; Arrival 1100

Port Sudan (PZU) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR1320: Departure 1225; Arrival 1620

(Source: Qatar Airways)