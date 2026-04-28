Vietjet delivers dividend payout

SINGAPORE, 29 April 2026: Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company presented the highlights of its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, earlier this week, promising a new development phase anchored in “global expansion, sustainable growth, and long-term value creation for shareholders, underscored by a 30% dividend payout on its 2025 results.

In 2025, Vietjet recorded positive business results, exceeding the set targets. The airline operated 135 aircraft, including 101 aircraft based in Vietnam, across 254 routes. It transported 28.2 million passengers on more than 153,000 flights.

Vietjet’s 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders marks the beginning of a new phase of development, driven by a global vision, sustainable growth, and long-term shareholder value.

Strong 2025 Performance exceeds targets

Vietjet reported consolidated revenue of VND82.093 trillion (SGD3.98 billion), while profit after tax reached VND2.123 trillion ( SGD102.90 million). This represented a 51.2% increase and achieved 120% of the company’s target. The airline also contributed VND10.537 trillion (SGD510.07 million) in direct and indirect taxes and fees.

At the AGM, shareholders approved a 30% dividend payout in shares, reflecting Vietjet’s continued commitment to delivering value to investors.

In 2025, Vietjet also placed orders for 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft, with 50 additional purchase options, and 20 Airbus A330neo wide-body aircraft. These orders position Vietjet among the airlines with the largest aircraft order books globally.

These figures reflect Vietjet’s efficient, safe and reliable operational capacity, growth momentum, and outstanding resilience amidst a volatile global aviation industry.

Global strategy — scaling up the ecosystem

Entering 2026, Vietjet remains committed to its strategy of “Fly the world – Reach new heights”, with a focus on expanding its international network and strengthening its aviation ecosystem.

The airline is targeting key long-haul markets, including Europe and the US, while developing a modern fleet comprising Airbus A321neo, Airbus A330neo and Boeing 737-8 aircraft. Vietjet is also deepening strategic partnerships with leading global aviation companies, including Rolls-Royce, CFM and Pratt & Whitney.

As part of its long-term development strategy, Vietjet is pioneering the establishment of an International Aviation Finance Centre, in collaboration with the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City. The airline is also investing in its wide-body fleet and Business class cabins, which have been well received by customers, particularly on long-haul routes.

Vietjet Chairwoman, Dr Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, affirmed the airline is committed to delivering value not only through the 2025 results, but through a future of disciplined, sustainable growth and expanding opportunities.

Vietjet’s Board of Directors and Independent Member Dr Philipp Rösler shared: “Vietjet has long prepared for the expansion of its flight network to Europe. With a model that combines cost-effective management and essential services, Vietjet will maintain its competitive cost advantage while providing a wonderful experience for passengers on long-haul flights.”

The airline is investing in a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul centre at Long Thanh, while also carrying out ground self-handling services at Vietnam’s two largest airports, Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat, to optimise operational costs.

Vietjet continues to develop the Vietjet Aviation Academy as part of its strategy to secure a pipeline of high-quality aviation talent. In 2025, the academy organised 15,198 courses for 162,100 trainees, representing increases of 53% and 30% respectively compared to 2024.

The airline is also diversifying ancillary products and services to grow revenue, while expanding financial and technological cooperation with global partners. These initiatives are designed to support disciplined, efficient and sustainable growth.

(Source: Vietjet)