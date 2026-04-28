Germany opens tourism office in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 29 April 2026: The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) has opened its regional German National Tourist Office (GNTO) in Singapore, marking a significant step in expanding Germany’s tourism outreach across Southeast Asia.

The GNTO is based at the Singapore-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SGC). Tourism executives and institutional partners celebrated the launch of the GNTB’s Singapore office on the evening of 28 April.

The establishment of a dedicated base in Singapore underscores the growing importance of Southeast Asia as a key inbound market for Germany. Between 2015 and 2025, overnight stays from Southeast Asia in Germany increased by 216,204 (+14%), reflecting resilient demand and continued travel interest in the destination.

In 2025, the region accounted for 1.73 million overnight stays in Germany. Southeast Asian travellers are also a high-value segment: in 2025, travel-related revenue reached EUR 1. 34 billion, with an average length of stay of 10.3 nights.

The GNTB was represented in the Southeast Asia market from 2017 to 2020, but the office closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The return to Singapore reflects renewed momentum and long-term commitment to the region, supported by positive regional economic fundamentals, with Southeast Asia projected to record 4% economic growth in 2025. (Source: Germany Trade & Invest – GTAI).

The Singapore GNTO will serve as a hub for the GNTB’s sales and marketing activities across key ASEAN markets, including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. In close collaboration with the German travel industry, private -sector partners, and trade associations, the GNTO develops targeted campaigns to strengthen Germany’s position as a preferred business and travel destination.

The establishment of our Singapore GNTO marks an important milestone in strengthening Germany’s tourism presence in Southeast Asia. As a dynamic and well-connected market, Singapore provides an ideal platform to deepen engagement with key ASEAN countries.

Following a competitive tender process, we have opted to establish our GNTO within the Singapore-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, given its strong network and support for German-Singapore business cooperation. We look forward to working closely with our partners to further position Germany as a diverse and attractive destination for both leisure and business travellers,” said German National Tourist Board (GNTB) CEO Petra Hedorfer.

With this new GNTO, the GNTB expands its footprint in Asia, complementing its existing presence in Tokyo and Beijing and strengthening its on-the-ground engagement with Southeast Asian markets. The Singapore GNTO will also support stronger partnerships with airlines, the travel trade, and tourism stakeholders, and enable more market-specific activations aligned with evolving traveller preferences.

(Source: GNTB)