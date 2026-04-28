Thai AirAsia X reduces flights from DMK

BANGKOK, 29 April 2026: Thai AirAsia X (XJ) will reduce flights on its routes connecting Bangkok-Don Mueang (DMK) to Tokyo (NRT), Osaka (KIX), Almaty, Kazakhstan (ALA), and Delhi, India (DEL).

It has also suspended services between Don Mueang and Shanghai (PVG), China, since 17 April 2026, and between Don Mueang and Riyadh (RUH), Saudi Arabia, from 14 April to 30 June 2026.

Photo credit: AirAsia X.

This capacity adjustment is in response to the ongoing global situation stemming from the war in the Middle East that has led to a sharp escalation in aviation fuel prices.

Thai AirAsia X Chief Executive Officer Pattra Boosarawongse said in a press statement earlier this week: “We have had to make the difficult but necessary decision to reduce and temporarily suspend certain flights, particularly during the second quarter. This is a direct response to the prolonged surge in global aviation fuel prices and the broader operational impacts surrounding our Middle East routes.

“We apologise for any disruption these schedule adjustments may cause, especially on our highly popular direct routes to Japan. We want to assure our passengers that we have meticulously managed our schedule to maintain sufficient flight frequencies, guaranteeing that guests travelling during the upcoming consecutive holidays will reach their destinations smoothly.”

(Source: Thai AirAsia X)