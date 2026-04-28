Air Canada receives its first Airbus A321XLR

SINGAPORE, 29 April 2026: Air Canada took delivery of its first Airbus A321XLR in Hamburg earlier this week, a next-generation single-aisle aircraft designed to fly longer routes efficiently and with greater passenger comfort.

The arrival of this aircraft, leased from SMBC Aviation Capital, marks an important milestone in Air Canada’s fleet renewal and growth strategy, with a total of 30 A321XLR aircraft (15 to be leased, 15 to be acquired directly from Airbus SAS).

Photo credit: Air Canada.

“The Airbus A321XLR introduces a dynamic new component to Air Canada’s growth strategy, greatly expanding our flexibility to launch new international routes and improve our offering on existing markets. This game-changing aircraft will shortly be deployed across the Atlantic from Montréal and Toronto, while also becoming a staple on key North American transcontinental markets,” said Air Canada Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and President of Cargo, Mark Galardo.

“By combining transatlantic range with a significant reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions, the A321XLR will further empower Air Canada to unlock ambitious new routes with unprecedented efficiency. We are very proud to see our latest-designed aircraft take flight under the iconic maple leaf,” said Airbus Commercial Aircraft EVP Sales Benoît de Saint-Exupéry.

The A321XLR delivery is the latest step in Air Canada’s multi-year fleet modernisation programme, which focuses on customer experience, operational resilience, and fuel-efficiency improvements compared with older-generation aircraft.

In addition to the A321XLR, Air Canada has announced orders for eight A350-1000s, with deliveries starting in 2030, and 14 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners. It also continues to take deliveries of the Canadian-built Airbus A220, with 23 aircraft remaining on its firm order of 65. Five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on lease are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

(Source: Air Canada)