AirAsia is back with ZERO THB fares

BANGKOK, 25 February 2026: AirAsia brings back its ‘BIG SALE’ campaign featuring base fares for free*, alongside massive discounts of up to 80% across its extensive domestic and international network.

Promotional seats are on sale until 1 March 2026 for travel from 1 June 2026 until 27 March 2027, via the AirAsia website or MOVE app.

Photo credit: AirAsia. Big sale flies ZERO BAHT* fares.

The centrepiece of the ‘BIG SALE’ is the airline’s signature ZERO THB* base fare on Thai AirAsia (flight code FD). Domestically, guests can fly directly from Bangkok’s Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports to cultural hubs and destinations such as Chiang Mai, Udon Thani, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. It also includes convenient cross-regional routes connecting cities like Phuket and Udon Thani.

For international explorers, these zero-baht fares unlock some of Asia’s most vibrant cities. Travellers can enjoy direct flights from Don Mueang to exciting destinations such as Da Nang, Singapore, Taipei, Kathmandu, Macau, and Johor Bahru, making international travel more accessible than ever.

Beyond the zero-baht routes, the campaign slashes prices across all seats and flights for both Thai AirAsia and Thai AirAsia X (XJ). Travellers can discover discounts of up to 80% on flights to domestic destinations, including Khon Kaen and Roi Et, as well as the southern coastlines of Ranong and Narathiwat.

Those eyeing international getaways can enjoy up to 60% off flights to destinations like Nha Trang, Chongqing, and Vientiane. Meanwhile, long-haul dreamers can save up to 20% on flights to popular medium-haul destinations, including Tokyo, Osaka, Sendai, Shanghai, and the breathtaking landscapes of Almaty. To elevate the journey, guests who bundle their flights with a Value Pack — featuring a hot in-flight meal, travel insurance, and standard seat selection — will enjoy an additional 30% discount on those add-ons.

As AirAsia celebrates 25 years of operations — having flown nearly a billion guests worldwide — this network-wide promotion stands as a testament to the airline’s enduring mission: making air travel inclusive, affordable, and spectacular for all.

*Promotional fares are limited and may not be available on all flights or during public holidays and peak periods. The ZERO THB base fare excludes airport taxes, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees.

(Source: AirAsia)