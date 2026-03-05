Buy a fare and the chance to win gold

SINGAPORE, 6 March 2026: Vietjet invites international travellers to discover Vietnam’s vibrant festivals showcasing its rich cultural heritage and festive street scenes with its special promotion, “Fly Vietjet, Strike Gold,” running until 19 May 2026.

As part of the campaign, passengers stand to win prizes, including a grand prize of one bar of gold (1.2 oz), weekly gold and silver rewards, and e-vouchers for future travel.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

For more details, check Vietjet’s website: www.vietjetair.com.

To celebrate International Women’s Day on 8 March, Vietjet is also offering up to 83% off Eco fares (excludes taxes and fees).

Travellers can apply promo code SALE83 when booking via the airline’s website or the Vietjet Air mobile app. The booking window closes on 8 March 2026, for travel between 1 April and 31 December 2026 (Travel periods may vary by route, blackout dates apply, and public holidays are excluded).

Vietjet Commercial Director Ha Nang Viet said: “Through the ‘Fly Vietjet, Strike Gold’ campaign, we aim to offer accessible travel while sharing the spirit of optimism, prosperity and good fortune with passengers around the world.”

Following the Lunar New Year season, March to May is an especially rewarding time to explore Vietnam, with Ideal weather across the country, from the far north mountains of Sapa to the beaches of Phu Quoc island in the south.

Vietjet’s extensive Asia-Pacific network makes Vietnam more convenient and accessible for spring getaways, family visits, or business trips.

Singapore travellers can fly to Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc, unlocking easy access to Vietnam’s UNESCO World Heritage sites, natural wonders, and dynamic food scene.

(Source: Vietjet)