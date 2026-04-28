Scoot adds two Indonesian destinations

SINGAPORE, 29 April 2026: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, has confirmed the launch of two new routes this May and June to Belitung and Pontianak in Indonesia from the airline’s base at Changi Airport, Singapore.

The airline will deploy the 112-seat Embraer E190-E2 aircraft on the two new routes.

Photo credit: Scoot. Embraer E190-E2 pioneers flights to new destinations.

Belitung stands on the eastern coast of Sumatra and is known for its distinct geological formations, rich biodiversity, and pristine coastlines. The island is also home to the Belitung Tarsier, a nocturnal primate subspecies found only on the island.

From 3 May 2026, Scoot will launch two flights per week to Belitung.

Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan, sits directly on the equator and is home to the Equator Monument, where visitors can stand between the northern and southern hemispheres. This culturally rich riverside city, set along Indonesia’s longest river, the Kapuas River, also enjoys a reputation as a food haven with its wide variety of local specialities.

From 29 June 2026, Scoot will operate three weekly flights to Pontianak.

One-way economy class fares start from SGD99 to Belitung, and SGD129 to Pontianak, inclusive of taxes.

With the launch of services to Belitung and Pontianak, Scoot’s network will increase to 85 destinations across 18 countries and territories.

In addition to the new destinations, Scoot has also increased flights to meet travel demand, especially during the school holiday season.

Since early April, flights to Phuket have increased from 17 to 21weekly, and flights to Sibu from three to four weekly. From June 2026, flights to Bali and Jakarta will increase from 28 to 35 weekly. Also in June, services to Labuan Bajo will increase from two to three weekly, services to Lombok from four to 10 weekly, and services to Manado from six weekly to daily.

In North Asia, frequencies to Okinawa increased from three to four times weekly since early April 2026. Similarly, frequencies to Changsha will increase from four to five times weekly. In Europe, frequencies to Vienna will increase from three to four times weekly from June 2026.

Meanwhile, the airline continues its direct service from Singapore to Chiang Rai in far north Thailand, although frequencies reduce from four to three weekly as of 4 May 2026. Departure days from Singapore are Monday, Thursday and Friday. Effective from 3 May to 12 August, the airline has set its one-way starting fare at SGD72 (tax included).

(Source: Scoot)