Thai AirAsia slashes flights to Indian cities

BANGKOK, 29 April 2026: Thai AirAsia (FD) announced on Tuesday a capacity adjustment for Q2 2026 (May to June), which reduces overall seat capacity by an average of 30% to address the ongoing impact of skyrocketing global aviation fuel prices and the seasonal softening of mid-year travel demand.

For domestic routes, the airline says it will optimise flight schedules to maintain the widest possible network for passengers and sustain its dual-hub operations at both Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports.

Photo credit: Thai AirAsia.

Internationally, adjustments will primarily impact the Indian market, where “elevated operating costs currently challenge our ability to offer the affordable fares our guests expect.”

Thai AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Phairat Pornpathananangoon noted: “We have continuously done our utmost to adapt and efficiently manage our costs in response to the prolonged spike in aviation fuel prices, coupled with the traditional mid-year travel slowdown.

“Aviation fuel constitutes our primary operating expense, and with jet fuel prices having surged more than threefold recently, we must rigorously optimise our operational plans by reducing frequencies and temporarily suspending several unviable routes.

“For our domestic network, we are scaling back our flight schedules at Suvarnabhumi Airport, retaining only the direct services from Suvarnabhumi to Chiang Mai and Phuket during May and June,” he explained.

On the international front, the airline has suspended and reduced frequencies primarily on Indian routes due to high operating costs that currently prevent sustainable, competitive pricing.

“Meanwhile, operations across key markets, including China, East Asia, and ASEAN, remain steady. The airline maintains a highly agile strategy and closely monitors global conditions. Should fuel prices stabilise and travel demand accelerate, Thai AirAsia stands fully prepared to rapidly reinstate and scale up its flight operations to serve our passengers once again.”

(Source: Thai AirAsia)