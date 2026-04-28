PKFARE expands into flight + hotel packages

SHENZHEN, 29 April 2026: PKFARE, a leading travel wholesaler, announced this week the launch of a flight-plus-hotel packaging partnership with Wano, a B2B travel distribution platform, and AirAsia MOVE, a leading online travel agency in ASEAN — both under Capital A’s portfolio of businesses.

This collaboration marks PKFARE’s expansion into hotel packaging services. Under the collaboration, Wano manages flight distribution, AirAsia MOVE drives consumer demand, and PKFARE powers the underlying technology infrastructure that integrates inventory, pricing, and real-time packaging capabilities into a unified system. It also reflects a broader shift in travel behaviour, as AI-driven trip planning and more connected booking journeys push travellers away from standalone flight and hotel purchases towards packaged, experience-led itineraries.

Flight + hotel packaging

The PKFARE, Wano, and AirAsia MOVE packaging model is built around AirAsia Airlines’ real flight schedules, route-level demand, and airline promotional campaigns. This ensures hotel offers are positioned within relevant travel flows, instead of being surfaced through broad, non-specific search results.

PKFARE’s packaging engine dynamically builds bundles based on live flight availability and hotel pricing, improving competitiveness, enhancing conversion, and reducing friction between flight and accommodation components.

PKFARE, Wano and AirAsia MOVE packaging solution enables hotels to tap into airline-driven demand, shape it, optimise occupancy, and diversify their distribution mix as part of a broader revenue strategy.

PKFARE CEO Jason Song said: “By collaborating with Wano and AirAsia MOVE, we are connecting live airline inventory and route-level demand signals with hotel supply in real time. Unlike static or pre-built bundles, this model allows hotels to participate in packaging with far greater precision — capturing demand that is already intent-driven while gaining access to a distribution layer that is more dynamic, measurable, and scalable than traditional packaging models.”

About PKFARE

PKFARE, a subsidiary of DerbySoft Group, is a leading global travel wholesaler focused on curating high-quality content and driving efficiency to fuel real growth. Its live inventory includes 600+ airlines (400+ full-service carriers and 200+ low-cost carriers) and a million hotels across 100+ countries, serving more than 2,000 active clients worldwide.

About Wano

Established in September 2025, Wano Connect (Wano) is Capital A’s specialist B2B travel distribution platform and the exclusive distribution system for AirAsia. With a vast network of 16,000 travel agents, 100 OTAs, and aggregators, the company drives superior sales performance and connectivity in the world’s fastest-growing markets.

About AirAsia MOVE

AirAsia MOVE is Capital A’s travel platform offering over 700 global airlines and more than a million hotels worldwide, alongside a full suite of travel services including airport transfers, travel insurance, duty-free shopping, attractions, and live-event ticketing.

(Source: PKFARE)